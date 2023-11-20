Get an Xbox Series X for as low as £359.99 thanks to these early Black Friday deals

We’re in the week of Black Friday 2023, and the offers are rolling out at an even quicker pace, spanning gaming deals and many more.

Those on the hunt for an Xbox Black Friday deal will be pleased to know that retailers such as Amazon and Game have slashed the price of the Xbox Series X by a massive £120, meaning you can now buy the console for just £359.99 - it's lowest price yet!

For an extra tenner, you can get a game alongside the console too, like these Series X bundles with Diablo 4 or with Forza Horizon 5.

Regardless of which version of the console you’re looking at – bundle or just the console itself – you’re of course getting the latest and most powerful hardware from Xbox, able to run and play games at the highest settings possible on an Xbox console. That means access to better graphics via increased resolution, frame rate and more.

Picking up a Series X is a great way to jump into the latest generation of console gaming and have access to all of the newest titles. It's made even better by the Xbox Game Pass subscription that lets you download and play hundreds of titles across Xbox's first party lineup and tons of third party games too.

Looking for more offers on Xbox games, consoles, and accessories this Black Friday? Be sure to check out our Black Friday Xbox deals page, updated throughout Black Friday 2023 as we continue to cover all the best gaming deals and more.