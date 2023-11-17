Get a Meta Quest 2 VR headset for £250 with a £50 Amazon gift card in this early Black Friday deal

It seems the best time of the year to buy a new VR headset or related accessories is during the Black Friday season, and this year is no different.

Amazon are currently offering the Meta Quest 2 VR headset for £50 off its previous retail price to just £249. However, there's an added bonus with the addition of a £50 gift card with the headset. That's a big total saving, and a great value for a well-reviewed headset.

The 256GB variant is also on sale for £50 more, but it does not come with an Amazon voucher.

With the Quest 2 you get a high resolution display with great tracking and 3D spatial audio. There's also hand tracking and haptic feedback thanks to the included controllers, and there's no need for an external PC or laptop.

That means you can play great games straight from the Meta store that will keep you entertained. These include Tetris Effect Connected, Rez Infinite, Samba de Amigo: Virtual Party, Resident Evil 4, Layers of Fear, and many more. So if you've never tried VR gaming, this is the ideal time to jump in given the great discount on offer here.

