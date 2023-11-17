If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get a Meta Quest 2 VR headset for £250 with a £50 Amazon gift card in this early Black Friday deal

Double savings.

meta quest 2 virtual reality headset
Image credit: Meta
It seems the best time of the year to buy a new VR headset or related accessories is during the Black Friday season, and this year is no different.

Amazon are currently offering the Meta Quest 2 VR headset for £50 off its previous retail price to just £249. However, there's an added bonus with the addition of a £50 gift card with the headset. That's a big total saving, and a great value for a well-reviewed headset.

Meta Quest 2 128GB headset with £50 gift card - £249 - from Amazon (Was £449.99)

Buy now

The 256GB variant is also on sale for £50 more, but it does not come with an Amazon voucher.

Meta Quest 2 256GB headset - £299 - from Amazon UK (Was £499.99)

Buy now

With the Quest 2 you get a high resolution display with great tracking and 3D spatial audio. There's also hand tracking and haptic feedback thanks to the included controllers, and there's no need for an external PC or laptop.

That means you can play great games straight from the Meta store that will keep you entertained. These include Tetris Effect Connected, Rez Infinite, Samba de Amigo: Virtual Party, Resident Evil 4, Layers of Fear, and many more. So if you've never tried VR gaming, this is the ideal time to jump in given the great discount on offer here.

Check out our guide to the best early Black Friday gaming deals here for more of the best offers on other gaming consoles and accessories.

Comments