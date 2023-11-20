Get a Meta Quest 2 for just £200 at Very thanks to this early Black Friday offer

Later this week, the main Black Friday 2023 event kicks off, but that doesn’t mean there’s any shortage of gaming deals in the interim – quite the opposite in fact, and we’re here to showcase all the best we’ve found.

This early week deal we’re sharing today is a massive £150 saving on a 128GB Meta Quest 2 VR headset, currently available for £250 at Very that also comes with a bonus £50 cashback when using code: VKEXL, making the overall price you pay just £200 in total.

It is worth noting however that Very say they will charge the full £249.99 amount first, and then credit the £50 cashback afterwards.

With the Meta Quest 2, you’ll be able to dive into virtual reality gaming, a rather niche yet vastly different experience to what you would usually get with playing games the standard ways. With plenty of bespoke games developed for the hardware, there’s a lot to choose from.

Notable hits like Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 have all received heaps of praise from fans, and are two of the most notable and critically-acclaimed titles on the system, but there are many more on the market.

With this particular order, you’re going to be getting an even better deal on the base price thanks to the £50 cashback. All you need to do is enter code VKEXL at checkout to claim this offer. It’s worth noting this code is only valid for the next week – until 27/11/2023 – and can only be redeemed once.

As a reminder, Very state that they will charge the £250 price first, and then credit the £50 to your method of payment, but once that's done you'll have essentially got yourself the Meta Quest 2 for just £200.

If you’re on the lookout for more gaming deals and offers during Black Friday 2023, be sure to keep your eyes peeled across deals pages like this one to stay up to date on all the latest and greatest offers.