Gearbox publishing new "roguelight" game Eyes in the Dark

Gearbox announced a new "roguelight" game at PAX East 2022 named Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom.

Developed by Under The Stairs, the monochromatic game sees a young girl - the titular Victoria Bloom - searching the darkness of her family home for her lost grandfather.

The layout of the house will shift each run and Victoria will have a variety of light-based weapons to fend off creatures. You can check out gameplay in the trailer below.

Each playthrough will differ, as Victoria collects light-based weapons like a Shotgun Bulb and Matches (along with her flashlight and slingshot) to defeat the darkness.

"Eyes in the Dark creates an atmosphere of loneliness and isolation, all while giving you the tools to ultimately come out of the experience as a stronger person," said game designer Filip Neduk in a press release.

"Victoria's trial - going through the mansion alone and facing her fears - mirrors the player's need to learn and master the mechanics of the game to progress; you both go through this adventure together."

Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom will be released on PC via Steam and the Epic Store on 14th July.