GDC 2023 attendees were reportedly subjected to abuse, assault, and drink spiking

Game developers and others from within the industry are speaking out about "multiple folks" who were assaulted or spiked at this year's GDC event.

The conference - self-described as "the game industry's premiere professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft" – ran between 20th and 24th March in San Francisco, California. As the event drew to a close, however, attendees began sharing concerning stories about their experiences at the event.

"Women at GDC this year have been belittled and undermined in their roles, been hit on relentlessly, and had their drinks spiked by predatory men," tweeted developer Leena van Deventer (thanks, TheGamer).

"Two women were even lured up to a hotel room by a man in a position of power for a 'pitch', where he then assaulted them."

Women at GDC this year have been belittled and undermined in their roles, been hit on relentlessly, and had their drinks spiked by predatory men.



Two women were even lured up to a hotel room by a man in a position of power for a “pitch”, where he then assaulted them. — Leena 🌵 (@LeenaVanD) March 24, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"It’s gutting to thud back to earth when hearing these things. They shouldn’t happen. This year we shared their photos in group chats, though. And we strategised redress. And we reached out to the women to provide care. We’re better at being kind than you are at being a deadshit," they added in a subsequent tweet.

"We've always had each other’s backs, but now you predators better be mindful of our fronts. We know who you are and who you (currently) work with. We have more info than ever, and more ideas what to do with it; hell hath no fury like a woman informed

"Get the hell out of our industry."

I'm furious this not only happened, but that it tends to happen so frequently that it's become almost common place. It's NOT fucking ok or acceptable.



We are doing everything we can to work with the venue, look through security footage, and reach out to various people.



[ 3/4 ] — Guy 'Yug' Blomberg 🔜 PAX East (@YugSTAR) March 25, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Stride PR VP Guy 'Yug" Blomberg echoed the reports, stating on Twitter:

"We've been informed of multiple folks that were roofied last Thursday night in San Francisco, most probably at the karaoke event we hosted. Thankfully they had friends who looked after them, and they're okay, all things considered.

"I'm so very sorry they had to go through such a horrifying experience, it's absolutely not their fault, and we're already in the process of tracking down the fucking scumbag who did this.

"I'm furious this not only happened, but that it tends to happen so frequently that it's become almost common place. It's NOT fucking okay or acceptable," Blomberg added.

"We are doing everything we can to work with the venue, look through security footage, and reach out to various people. Please check in on your friends, and if anyone else has anything to report please get in touch with me directly, or you can also reach out to the Games & Online Harassment Hotline by texting SUPPORT to 23368."

Every year, there are stories about groping, drugging, harassment, and even more stories of countless attempts to create opportunities for assault at games industry events like #GDC23. It's heartbreaking and infuriating that this feels so normalized...



Text SUPPORT to 23368. pic.twitter.com/XGpwcO8nvt — Games and Online Harassment Hotline (@GamesHotline) March 25, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Every year, there are stories about groping, drugging, harassment, and even more examples of countless attempts to create opportunities for assault at games industry events like GDC," added Games and Online Harassment Hotline via a tweet, inviting people impacted by such predatory behaviours to get in touch.

"It's heartbreaking and infuriating that this feels so normalised, like something we all just have to put up with and hope to evade by luck."