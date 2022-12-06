Christmas gifts that any gamer would love

Buying gifts for a gamer can be pretty easy, as long as you make sure you're buying a game or accessory for the right console and know it's something they need or don't already have. If you don't regularly buy gaming products, you might also be scratching your head and wondering what's a good gift for a gamer, or even where's the best place to buy them. This is where our handy Christmas gift guide comes into play, so you can buy the latest games, consoles and more for the best price and stretch your budget a little further.

There's something for everyone in our guide packed full of Christmas gifts for gamers. From PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch to Xbox Series X and Xbox One- you've come to the right place to find a range of must-have Christmas gifts, birthday presents and everything in between.

If you're in a pinch for time and want to see our best gifts for gamers, we've compiled all of our top picks for Switch, Xbox and PlayStation just below. Need more thorough gamer gift inspiration? Keep scrolling down to our full gift guide as we've probably found something that's on your gamer's wishlist.

Best gifts for gamers this Christmas

Whether you're treating yourself for no specific reason or looking for the perfect gifts for gamer friends and family, you can check out the best of what's on offer below.

Best Nintendo Switch gift ideas

There are three Nintendo Switch models to choose from: the original Nintendo Switch, the hand-held only Switch Lite, and the Nintendo Switch OLED, which is essentially the base console with an OLED screen and some other minor improvements.

If you're looking for a Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED bundle that comes with a game or two, or you're looking for a special edition console, you can find some great options from the following retailers:

UK

US

Your recipient may, of course, already own a Nintendo Switch or is maybe receiving one from someone else, so we thought it would be a good idea to suggest some of this year's best games, along with some must-have Nintendo Switch accessories.

Nintendo Switch consoles

Nintendo Switch OLED

The OLED is the prime choice of Nintendo Switch consoles if your recipient wants a premium gaming experience while playing in handheld mode, thanks to its larger, brighter screen, and enhanced audio. The improved docking station features an ethernet cable port, which is great when you need a stable internet connection while battling it out in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or racing to the finish line in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Price-wise, you're looking at spending around £310/ $350, but if you're lucky, you might be able to snag one while on offer for under £300 in the UK.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Nintendo Switch

The standard Nintendo Switch console positions itself in the mid-range price point and makes for a great gift for any age. This version can be played in handheld and displayed on the TV using the included docking station. You can find various colourways for this console, including Neon Red/ Neon Blue, Grey and some special edition consoles too. The Nintendo Switch usually costs around £259/ $299.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Nintendo Switch Lite

The cheapest Switch console is the Nintendo Switch Lite. Although this console can only be played in handheld mode, its lighter weight and smaller design makes it great for portability or for those with smaller hands. Although the Switch Lite has a smaller LCD screen, it still offers the same 720p resolution as the standard Switch and has touch functionality.

There's a great range of colours to choose between, from a bright turquoise to a lovely Coral. Prices tend to start from around £199, but you may be able to find one cheaper from time to time.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Nintendo Switch games

We've listed a selection of the top games you can play on Nintendo Switch below.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Scarlet and Violet are the latest games in the Pokemon series, serving up a whole new adventure for Pokemon fans on Nintendo Switch. Scarlet and Violet differ slightly, with some different Pokemon and some cut-scene changes, but other than that it's still the same Pokemon gaming experience.

Buy now from ShopTo in the UK, and from Amazon US

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

This gem of a Pokemon game is a spin-off to the mainline series and received outstanding reviews earlier this year. Until the release of Scarlet and Violet, it has been one of the most popular Nintendo Switch games of 2022.

Buy now from Currys in the UK, and from Amazon US

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby's all-new 3D action platformer transports you to a colourful world filled with cute characters, super fun levels and mini games. There's also local play options, which means, you can play couch co-op with a friend or family member!

Buy now from Currys in the UK, and from Amazon US

Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 is a super fun third person shooter that's you can play on your own or with friends. It's set in the world of Splatlands in the new city, Splatsville, where players must reload their splatguns and battle it out in colourful shoot-outs.

Buy now from Currys in the UK, and from Amazon US

Nintendo Switch Sports

Wii Sports was a staple back in 2006 thanks to its easy-to-play sports games, and now, you can play the beloved Tennis and Bowling modes all over again with Nintendo Switch Sports. The new and improved game also introduces four new sports: chambara, football, badminton, and volleyball. A golf mode has recently tee'd off too, thanks to the game's latest update.

Buy now from Amazon UK, and from Amazon US

Mario Party Superstars

Packed with lots of classic Mario Party boards and challenging mini-games, Mario Party Superstars is a whole bundle of fun for all ages and it's the perfect party game to play this Christmas. Choose from a huge cast of iconic Nintendo characters to play as and enjoy competing to get the most points as you play on a selection of courses.

Buy now from Amazon UK, and from Amazon US

Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo's quirky fitness, action RPG isn't just a highly sought after game because it's an alternative way to exercise, but it's also great fun to play alone or take turns with family and friends. The included Ring-Con and leg strap helps to combine real-world exercises with a fun RPG battle system, along with a bunch of mini-games.

Buy now from Amazon UK, and from Walmart in the US

Nintendo Switch accessories

If you know someone who is receiving a Nintendo Switch this Christmas, then there are some fantastic Switch accessories that make great affordable gifts, from a Nintendo Switch case to protect the console, to a micro SD card to store lots of digital games. They may also love an extra controller as an alternative to the Joy-Con pair, or even a controller charging station.

Here are some of our top Nintendo Switch accessories that make great Christmas gifts.

Nintendo Switch/ Switch OLED case

A carry case for your Switch console can protect it from damage and make it easier to travel with. Amazon has a wide range of Switch cases to choose from. We particularly like this affordable Orzly case and these officially licensed Power A Switch cases. Whether you prefer a Switch case that has extra storage for games or a simple hard carry case, there's something to suit everyone's needs. Most cases will specify if fits a Switch OLED console or if the case has been designed for a Switch Lite, but be sure to check before buying.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Micro SD card

Standard Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite consoles come with 32GB internal storage, while the Switch OLED features 64GB of storage, all of which is probably enough to store a few digital games, but hardly enough once they begin to build their games collection. This is where a micro SD card comes in handy. There's lots of micro SD cards on the market and we rate the Sandisk Extreme, Samsung Evo Select and Samsung Evo Plus. There are also the officially licensed memory cards for Nintendo Switch, which are great but tend to be a little on the pricier side.

A 128GB or a 256GB size variant is good for starting out, but if you know your recipient is going to fill that up fast, a 512GB micro SD card will ensure plenty of space.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Switch controller

The Nintendo Switch includes a Joy-Con pair, which you can use in handheld mode or you slot into the controller grip while playing in tabletop or TV mode. These are fine for the most part if you're only playing for short gaming sessions, but if your recipient likes to play for long periods of time, a Switch controller offers a better and more comfortable experience.

The official Switch Pro controller is one of the best wireless controllers for the console, but if you're looking for a more affordable option, there are some cheaper wired and wireless options from officially licensed, third party brands such as Power A and Hori. Some of the main differences between the Switch Pro controller and third party brands is that they may not offer rumble or amiibo functionality.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Nintendo Switch eShop cards

There are so many fun games to play on Nintendo Switch that it can be hard to know what to buy someone if they already have a huge game collection. If you're struggling to decide what Nintendo Switch game to buy, you could always gift someone Nintendo eShop credit, so they can use it towards something they'll love. Right now, our pals at VG247 are offering 10 per cent off digital Nintendo eShop gift cards, ranging from as small as £15/$10 right up to £100/ $100. You simply need to enter the code XMAS at the checkout to redeem the discount.

The Nintendo eShop will no doubt launch a Christmas sale, which means your recipient can stretch their gift card value even further. If you purchase from the VG247 store, you'll receive a digital code directly to your inbox, which the recipient will simply need to activate on their Nintendo account.

Nintendo eShop credit in the UK

Nintendo eShop credit in the US

Nintendo Switch merchandise

If your recipient is partial to a Nintendo collectible or two, then they will probably love to receive one or some official Nintendo merch from My Nintendo Store. There's everything from plush toys, figurines, and amiibos (which can be used in select games to unlock extra content) to apparel and much more. There's something for almost every classic Nintendo characters from The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario and Kirby to Metroid and more.

Best PlayStation gift ideas

First things first: if you're trying to get your hands on a new PS5 any time soon, we'd recommend heading on over to our PS5 stock updates page and following Jelly Deals on Twitter, as it's the first place we'll share news on any stock updates.

In the meantime, you can make the most of these great deals on PS5 and PS4 games, accessories and discounts on PlayStation Plus subscriptions. Still can't find what you're looking for? Check out our guide to this month's best PS5 deals and best PS4 deals for even more gift inspiration.

PS5 consoles

If your recipient has been patiently waiting to get their hands on a PlayStation 5 console since its release back in 2020, you'll be pleased to know that you have a much higher chance of buying a PS5 this Christmas. Standalone consoles are a little harder to find, but there are many PS5 bundles up for grabs, including consoles with God of War Ragnarok, Fifa 23, Horizon Forbidden West, or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

PS5 Disc console

The standard PS5 disc console RRPs for slightly less at £479.99/$499.99. This version is able to play physical and digital copies of games. The PS5 console comes with a wireless PS5 DualSense controller. A copy of Astro's Playroom is also included for free!

Check out our PS5 stock checker page to see where the PS5 console is in stock

PS5 Digital console

The PS5 Digitial console costs £389.99/$399.99. This is the version without a disc drive, which means you'll have to buy all of your games digitally. It comes with a DualSense wireless controller and all the neccessary cables to hook it up to your TV. The PS5 Digital Edition also comes with a free copy of Astro's Playroom.

Check out our PS5 stock checker page to see where the PS5 Digital Edition console is in stock

PS5 accessories

From an extra controller and charging station to a headset and extra storage, PS5 accessories are a great way to elevate someone's gaming set up. We've listed a few of our favourites below.

PS5 DualSense controller with Fifa 23 bundle

This popular bundle featuring a digital copy of Fifa 23 and a DualSense controller would make an excellent gift because you not only get a brand new game, but also an extra controller to play with a friend or loved one this Christmas. Compared to its current price, this was a tenner cheaper over Black Friday- but you can still save £20 on its RRP right now. This will also save you money if you were planning on buying both items anyway.

Buy now from Amazon UK

PS5 DualSense controller

An extra PS5 controller is always handy to have on hand, whether you need to use it whilst your primary one charges, or for games that can be played in local co-op. We know we bang on about its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, but you really will struggle to find a decent third-party controller that meets its standards. It's now available in white, black, red, blue, pink and purple colour variants.

Buy now from Very in the UK, and from GameStop in the US

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller

If you're buying for a serious gamer who gets a lot of use out of their console, you may want to consider treating them to the upcoming DualSense Edge Wireless controller, which is set to be released on 26th January. It bears a premium price tag of £209.99/ $199.99 and features everything that's great about the standard controller, plus the added benefits of ultra custimisable controls, mappable back buttons and replaceable stick modules.

PS5 Pulse 3D Headset

The official PS5 gaming headset offers a premium audio experience. It is available in white, black and camo colour variants. Its refined earpads and headband strap let you enjoy comfortable gaming sessions for long periods of time. The Pulse 3D headset also features a hidden noise-cancelling microphone, so you can chat to your friends while playing online. It has a battery life of up to 12 hours, too, which is more than enough for a CoD or Fifa night with mates.

Buy now from The Game Collection in the UK, and from GameStop in the US

Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed

Digital Foundry's recommended gaming headset for the PS5 can be used cross-platform on PS5, PS4 and PC, making it an ideal gift if they like to switch between console and PC. Will Judd noted this wireless gaming headset offers great usability thanks to its large number of controls on a single ear cup, and great comfort thanks to its ear pads and build quality. The headset's 50mm drivers provide a neutral sound and consisten results. The battery life is decent - around 20 hours.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Amazon US

PS5 controller charging station

There's no need to charge your PS5 controller via a cable when there's a neat charging station to pop it on. It's super handy to stick the controller on charge when you're not playing and it can charge two controllers at once! This official charging station retails for £24.99/$24.99, but if you want to save some extra cash, there's some decent third party options from brands like Oivo and Nexigo for around the £15/$20 mark.

Buy now from Amazon UK and from GameStop in the US

PS5 HD webcam

If your recipient wants to record or broadcast themselves and their gameplay, Sony's HD webcam for PlayStation 5 lets you so, with the touch of your DualSense wireless controller’s create button1. It offers smooth, sharp full-HD thanks to the camera’s dual wide-angle lenses and has a handy built-in stand so that your camera stays securely positioned.

Buy from Base in the UK, and from GameStop in the US

PS5 compatible SSD

If you're buying for a PS5 player who needs extra storage for their console, you could always buy them a PS5-compatible Solid State Drive. Upgrading the PS5 with an internal NVMe SSD with heatsink will expand the amount of storage inside the console, meaning PS5 players won't need to keep deleting game files to make room for others.

You can find more info on the best SSDs for the PS5 console in Digital Foundry's detailed guide, but if you're in a rush, their top 3 recommendations are:

Crucial P5 Plus from £93/ $95 (you'll need to buy a heatsink separately like this one by Sabrent for £20/$20)

from £93/ $95 (you'll need to buy a separately like this one by for £20/$20) Adata XPG S70 Blade with included heatsink from £94/$110

from £94/$110 Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink from £139/$112

PlayStation Plus and PS Store gift cards

Technically, PS Plus is being sold exclusively on the PlayStation Store. You can, however, purchase one of these PS gift cards to use towards your chosen PlayStation Plus subscription. Most PS Store gift cards will be digital, which means you'll receive a digital download code.

In the UK, the best place to buy a PlayStation Plus gift card is from ShopTo, where every top-up amount is discounted, which means you get more bang for your buck. You can get a £50 card for £45.85, or a £90 card for £77.85 which will cover the cost of a yearly PS Plus Essential or PS Plus Extra subscription respectively, you can also get a £15 card for £13.85 if you want to add a bit more to get the PS Plus premium yearly subscription, or get a discounted game for even less. Amazon also sells PlayStation Store gift cards, but these are not currently discounted.

In the US, PlayStation Store gift cards are widely available in quantities between $10 and $110 and can be found from retailers GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon US.

PS5 and PS4 games

God of War: Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok is a Sony exclusive title for PS4 and PS5. It's also the epic sequel to the hugely popular God of War game, which originally released on PS3, and later re-released on PS4. It continues the tale of Kratos and his boy, Artreus, as they journey across stunning landscapes and battle a variety of bosses and enemies.

Buy now for PS4 and PS5 at Amazon UK and Amazon US

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Not to be mistaken by the game of the same name that was released back in 2009, this completely new campaign is the sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. This FPS will fire their way through action-packed infiltrations and missions with cutting-edge weapons, vehicles and equipment. You can also team up with your friends and take down the opposing side online. From epic gameplay and immersive audio, to a rebuilt, advanced AI system and more, this is a Call of Duty title that gamers won't want to miss.

Buy now for PS4 and PS5 from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is another Sony exclusive title. The sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn, it transports you to an expansive open world, set in far-future America. Returning lead character, Aloy, must engage in strategic battles, uncover new mysteries and explore absolutely beautiful landscapes.

Buy now for PS4 and PS5 from Amazon UK and from GameStop in the US

PlayStation merch and collectibles

If you're buying for a PlayStation player that loves to root for team PlayStation, then you can find all sorts of PlayStation-themed merchandise across the net. From stylish apparel, Lego and board games to Funko Pops inspired by PlayStation characters, there's an endless stream of collectibles and merch to gift PlayStation fans.

Insert Coin clothing

Sure, you could easily nip to Primark for some cheap PlayStation-themed clothing, but if you're looking for great quality and unique designs, you should check out these incredible collections from Insert Coin Clothing. They have apparel for Horizon, Ratchet and Clank, Sackboy and many more. They also sell a wide range of pins, mugs, beanies, socks (everybody loves a pair of good ol' pair of socks) and other wares, too.

Shop the lot at Insert Coin Clothing

Lego Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set

Horizon fans will love this Lego set featuring a Tallneck figure. This is the most iconic Horizon machine in the Forbidden West and the set even comes with Aloy and a Watcher Lego figures.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Soundtrack on Vinyl

Maybe a bit niche, but, if you know someone who loves the Ratchet and Clank series, loved the OST AND happens to a record player, this Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Soundtrack on Vinyl- composed by Mark Mothersbaugh & Wataru Hokoyama- is a lovely piece of memoribillia to add to their vinyl collection.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Best Xbox gift ideas

Good news if you're buying gifts for an Xbox fan - Xbox consoles are in stock this Christmas! We probably won't see many major discounts on the consoles, like we did over Black Friday, but if you're lucky you might see an odd discount or two on a Series X or Series S. Below you can find all of our top gift ideas for Xbox players.

There are also some good value Xbox Series X/S bundles available right now, which can actually be better value than buying the console on its own. Check out our list below.

Xbox Series X console

Microsoft's flagship console aka the Xbox Series X, is available to buy from a number of retailers including the likes of Amazon, Currys, Very and John Lewis in the UK, and Amazon, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy in the US. It includes the console and an Xbox controller for around £449/ £499.99.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Xbox Series X bundle

There are a number of Xbox Series X bundles at Game, including this Xbox Series X console with a copy of Saints Row Customs Edition (normally £25) for the console's RRP price of £449. The game comes with what seems to be a Saints Row-themed neck scarf, and some extra digital content. The bundle also includes a novelty England bucket hat, which, I guess, could be an alternative to your standard Christmas cracker hat.

Buy now from Game

Xbox Series S console

The Xbox Series S doesn't feature a disc drive, which means you won't be able to play physical games, only digital games. A benefit of having an all-digital console is that it's considerably cheaper than the Series X, making it an affordable way to access next-gen games. Thankfully, the Xbox Store often has a sale on digital Xbox games, plus Game Pass is all-digital anyhow, so you can still play all the same great games. It's available at online retailers like Amazon, Very, John Lewis and Currys in the UK, and Amazon, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy in the US. It retails for around £249/ $299.99.

Buy now from Amazon UK, and from Microsoft Store

Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter bundle

This is one of the best Xbox Series S bundles available at the time of writing. The RRP of the Xbox Series S is £249, so this bundle essentially gets you a load of Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys goodies for free.

Buy now from Amazon UK

Xbox Series S Holiday console

The Xbox Series S console is down to just $240 at Amazon US, saving you a massive $59. This Holiday edition features your standard Series S console and controller, it just comes presented in rather nice festive packaging.

Buy now from Amazon US

Xbox Game Pass

It's worth keeping in mind that many of the best Xbox and Bethesda games are on/ coming to Xbox Game Pass, such as Halo Infinite, Flight Simulator, and the upcoming Starfield (2023). You may ask, what is Game Pass? Well, it's an online membership that allows players to access hundreds of titles in the Xbox library, and gain access to new games each month.

So, if you're planning on buying a copy of Halo Infinite, you might want to consider gifting a Game Pass membership instead, since Master Chief's latest campaign can be played via Game Pass. The Game Pass subscription is also a gift that will keep on giving, because the recipient can play more than that intended game. Plus, you needn't worry if the recipient already has Game Pass, because they can simply stack the membership on top of their existing one.

Right now, our pals at VG247 are offering 10 per cent off a range of Game Pass memberships, including Game Pass Ultimate, which lets you play on both Xbox and PC, Game Pass for console only, which allows access on the Xbox, or Xbox Game Pass for PC, which, you guessed it, allows players to access the Game Pass library via their desktop.

All you need to do is enter the code XMAS at the checkout to redeem the discount. You'll then receive a digital code for your recipient to redeem on their account.

However, if you know they haven't been a member before, you could alternatively sign them up for only a £1/$1 for a one-month trial of Game Pass Ultimate. It could make for a nice extra stocking filler. Just make sure to cancel it after the month is out, or it'll cost £10.99/ $14.99 per month after the trial has finished.

Xbox games

Although there are many excellent games available to play on Game Pass, there are still plenty that you will want to purchase separately, which is why we've selected games below that you can't find on Game Pass at the time of writing.

If you would still prefer to buy physical games for an Xbox One or Xbox Series X player, our suggestions below can help you find the best Xbox game to gift this Christmas.

Elden Ring

This is, without a doubt, one of the best games of the year packed with lore, challenging battles and breathtaking landscapes. Elden Ring is not to be missed. It's also available on PS5, PS4 and PC

Buy now for Xbox Series X and Xbox One from Base in the UK, and from Amazon US

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

This game is a chaotically fun spin-off from the Borderlands series. Those on Xbox One will need to pick up the standard edition, while Xbox Series X players will benefit with the next-gen version aka the Next Level edition. It's also available on PS5, PS4 and PC.

Buy now for Xbox Series X from ShopTo in the UK, and from Best Buy in the US

Evil West

Red Dead fans looking for a new adventure in the ollllld West will absolutely love this old-school, third person shooter with a blood-thirsty, vampire-hunting twist. Eurogamer said it is "an absolute blast", also describing it as "wonderfully brutal and charming and luminously old fashioned". It was released in November 2022 and can also be bought for PS5, PS4 and PC.

Buy now for Xbox Series X and Xbox One from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Xbox Series X/S accessories

Whether you're looking to buy an extra controller, a gaming headset or some extra storage, you'll find the best Xbox Series X/S accessories below. Some may also be compatible with the Xbox One console.

Xbox Series Wireless Controller

With so many great couch co-op and multiplayer games available on the Xbox, from It Takes Two to the Halo collection, no Xbox owner will ever turn their nose up at an extra controller, especially when it looks as great as this.

This Xbox wireless controller comes with all the features you'd expect from a next-gen pad, including the ability to map your own buttons using the Xbox accessories app. It's available in a variety of colours too, ranging from black and white to red and green.

Buy now from Currys in the UK, and from Microsoft Store in the US

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

If your recipient wants to upgrade their Xbox gaming experience, you might want to treat them to this premium Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. It ain't cheap, but it sure is a treat to play with. Some of the highlights that set this controller apart from the standard Xbox Series controller include adjustable-tension thumbsticks, interchangeable components and an enhanced build quality.

Official Xbox wireless gaming headset

Digital Foundry didn't need to wander too far from the tree to find the best gaming headset for the Xbox Series X/S. Will Judd noted that Microsoft's official Xbox wireless gaming headset is light and comfortable, has good battery life and provides great sound. Will also described these as the best value wireless headset for the Xbox. We're sure that any Xbox player would love to receive these headphones as a gift.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Microsoft Store US

Seagate Expansion Card

This is the only official internal storage for the Xbox Series X/S, which means if you need more room for your games and run them seamlessly, you'll want to grab one of these. This SSD has a 1TB capacity, but there is normally a 512GB and a 2TB version too, but the smaller and larger size variants are currently out of stock in the UK.

Buy now from Very in the UK, and from Amazon US

Xbox merchandise

Gamers who like to collect all things Xbox will probably appreicate the odd collectible, apparel and so on. Here a few things we think would make fun gifts for Xbox players this Christmas.

Xbox Ugly Christmas jumper

It wouldn't be Christmas without an ugly Christmas jumper, so why not treat an Xbox fan to this official Xbox Christmas jumper this season. It will not only keep them warm while gaming, but they can throw it straight on after opening it. Pair it with that England bucket hat from the Series X bundle and you've got yourself quite the fashion statement.

Buy now from JustGeek in the UK, and an alternative ugly holiday sweater from Xbox Gear Shop in the US

Official Xbox Achievement Light

Receiving this light as a gift will unlock an achievement in itself. It's perfect for those who love to go after Xbox achievements in games, and makes a great accessory on either a gaming desk or shelf.

Buy from Amazon UK and from GameStop in the US

Halo Master Chief Infinite Exclusive Cable Guy

These Cable Guy figurines don't often dip below the £25 mark, but we spotted this Master Chief one from Lost Universe for only £23. It not only holds your Xbox controller, it can also be used as a stand for your smartphone. This is a perfect gift for Halo fans and ideal to place next to your console, PC or on a shelf.

Buy from Lost Universe in the UK, and a similar version from Amazon in the US

Best VR headset gift ideas

With major franchises debuting VR spin-offs now, whether it's Half-Life: Alyx or Resident Evil 4: VR, there are plenty of reasons to pick up a VR headset. The immersive feel means gameplay packs way more punch than staring at a TV or monitor with a controller in your hand. You can find the best deals below but it's worth noting that buying a VR headset is a big investment, and one you should definitely do your research on. We recommend checking out Digital Foundry's guide to the best VR headsets in 2022 for more in-depth info and comparisons.

Meta Quest 2

The 128GB Meta Quest 2 VR headset RRPs for £399.99/$399.99 and includes the VR headset and two controllers, plus the super-fun rhythm game, Beat Saber for free. It also comes in a 256GB size variant. Digital Foundry rated the Meta Quest 2 as the best value option. Since you do not need a PC to use it, this is a great entry level VR headset.

Buy now from Currys in the UK, and from Amazon US

HTC Vive Pro 2

Digital Foundry are a fan of this headset's high res LCD HMD, thanks to its resolution of 4896x2448, and a great refresh rate of 120Hz. Will Judd noted that although it's controllers aren't as advanced as the Valve Index in terms of tracking accuracy, it remains a strong option for most people. As an added bonus, you'll receive two free months of unlimited VR with Viveport Infinity when you purchase from the Vive Store.

It's also worth noting that you or your recipient will need a PC that meets the HTC Vive Pro 2's specifications to be able to power the device.

Buy now from Vive UK and Vive US

Congrats on making it to the end of our gift guide! Keep checking back as we continue to add more exciting gift ideas for gamers.