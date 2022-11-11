Future DC video games at Warner Bros will reportedly be part of larger connected universe

It was recently revealed that filmmaker James Gunn was to become co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran.

Their new roles would see the overall creative direction of films, TV and animation for the DC Universe united under a single banner.

But, it now looks like this is also going to include any future games, with Warner Bros Discovery head David Zaslav recently expressing his excitement for the new structure Gunn and Safran would bring to the studio along with their appointment.

As reported by Deadline, Zaslav allegedly held a town hall with Warner Bros. Discovery employees earlier this week to introduce the two new chairmen to the company.

Here, Zaslav reportedly said there is a plan afoot to "build a bible for a cohesive DC universe" that would include media such as "live-action films, TV, animation, gaming and more".

It is unclear if this means any future games in the DC world would be considered canon or not. For comparison, Disney has done something similar with Star Wars, where games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Battlefront 2 are considered canon.

No new DC projects were discussed during this town hall.

Meanwhile, the recently released Gotham Knights from Warner Bros. Montréal has got off to a tepid start. Its launch saw numerous issues present in the game, with reports of frame-rate drops, stutters, and frame-rate time fluctuations being widely shared.

The developer is steadily addressing these issues with various patches, the most recent of which went live yesterday.