Fortnite confirms original map will be back again in 2024 due to popular demand

Fortnite's original map will return again (again) in 2024, following its impending destruction (again) during tonight's The Big Bang live event.

Epic Games made the announcement this afternoon on social media, after the wild popularity of the current "OG" season which saw the hugely-popular battle royale return to its roots.

"Ngl the OG season far exceeded our expectations," Epic Games wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "So much so that we'd like to bring it back… *opens 2024 roadmap doc* In the meantime, see you on the Battle Bus."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Fortnite OG gameplay trailer shows Epic's battle royale back to its roots.Watch on YouTube

Fortnite player engagement during the current OG mini-season has seen the six-year-old battle royale break new records. Just yesterday, Epic Games announced that 100 million players had logged on to experience (or re-experience) the game's original Island map over the course of November.

There had been speculation - and no small amount of fan hope - that Epic Games would reverse course and keep the OG map as a separate mode when the game returns following tonight's big live event festivities. Now, we know that will happen - even if not immediately.

Ngl the OG season far exceeded our expectations.



So much so that we’d like to bring it back… *opens 2024 roadmap doc*



In the meantime, see you on the Battle Bus 🤙 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fortnite is believed to have a huge week planned, following tonight's The Big Bang live event - the game's first in almost a year - that celebrates the ending of the OG season and teases a look at several new experiences coming to the game in the near future. A teaser image for the event features what looks like a Lego llama, as well as a racing wheel and musical instruments, which fans believe point to three big new additions to the game set to arrive in the coming days.

It makes sense that Epic Games will return the OG map in the future considering its popularity, but also that some of these new experiences - as well as the battle royale's brand-new map - get their time to shine.

Fortnite: The Big Bang is scheduled to begin tonight at 7pm UK time, and also feature Eminem.