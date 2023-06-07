Forgotton Anne studio unveils gorgeous "spiritual sequel" Forgotlings

ThroughLine Games, the studio behind the acclaimed Forgotton Anne, has unveiled Forgotlings, an equally gorgeous "spiritual sequel" that's just launched a Kickstarter campaign.

Forgotlings, like its predecessor, takes place in a "magical realm inhabited by things we have lost and forgotten", where sentient creatures - the Forgotlings - live in search of a purpose.

However, despite its shared universe, Forgotlings looks to be something of a new beginning in both story and gameplay terms. It casts players as Fig, a "gifted posing doll", thrust into a world caught in a conflict between five mighty tribes. Fig will need to unite each tribe to save the world from destruction at the hands of an "enigmatic Beast".

Watch on YouTube Forgotlings official teaser trailer.

That translates to what ThroughLine is calling a semi-open-world Metroidvania, built around exploration (as well as on-foot traversal, players can roam the world in their sentient ship Volare, selecting destinations on a map), plus combat, stealth, story moments, and occasional bouts of INA - a turn-based boardgame popular in the world of the Forgotlings.

ThroughtLine is aiming to hit a crowdfunding target of £86,062 before Forgotlings' Kickstarter comes to a close in 39 days time. "Our current budget doesn't quite get us across the finish line," it explains, "and a successful Kickstarter allows us to receive additional funds from our publisher as it reduces overall risks."

Forgotlings is currently aiming to release simultaneously on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and Steam in "Q2" next year, with a price tag of $29.99. A heap of additional gameplay and behind-the-scenes details can be found on its Kickstarter campaign page.