Fan-made Fallout: London finally gets a release date

Fallout London – the highly-anticipated independent mod for Fallout 4 – is set to release on St. George’s Day, April 23 2024.

Despite being "content-complete", the team says that as some members "come from a region affected by conflict", timescales have slipped and the mod has not been tested as thoroughly as hoped. Consequently, the release has been pushed back to allow for more testing time.

Fallout London - Official Release Announcement.

"Despite being content-complete as planned, upon careful consideration, we've recognised that our testing process may not be as robust as we desire," the team said in a statement posted to social media.

"To be candid, the main factor influencing this decision lies in the composition of our scripting team. A significant portion of our team members come from a region affected by conflict which has understandably impacted their focus on the mod. As such, it caused us to fall behind schedule. Only through a clever reorganisation and reskilling of team members have we managed to catch up, but it has come as the cost of testing.

A statement from the developers of Fallout London and Team FOLON.



— Team FOLON (@TeamFOLON) December 23, 2023

"Consequently, we've made the decision to exercise prudence and opt for a delay. This new date will not only allow us to finish ample testing, but also aligns with the anticipation surrounding the Fallout TV series."

Fallout: London is described as a "DLC-sized mod for Bethesda’s Fallout 4". As a continuation of the base game, it allows players to visit the previously unexplored post-apocalyptic environment of London.

"As a divergence from previous official titles in the series, Fallout: London is not set in America. Visiting a totally new setting allows for us to explore totally new cultures which have not homogenized with their American counterparts. It also allows us to explore pre-war European history, and the effects the Resource Wars had on the class structured society of pre-war Britain."