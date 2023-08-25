Excitebike 64 grinds onto Nintendo Switch Online next week

Excitebike 64 will be roaring onto consoles via Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack next week.

From 30th August, those on Nintendo's subscription service will be able to rev it up and grind their way through the extreme sport world that is motocross. This will see players taking part in death defying stunts - or at the very least attempting them - as they zoom around the various tracks and courses.

Nintendo has released a rather brilliant, and totally epic, trailer to announce the game's impending arrival on the Switch, which you can see below.

"Land extreme jumps... Radical bumps... and death defying stunts".

"How long has it been since you've carved a blaze of glory through a pack of dirt, slinging mud into the air as you pull off incredible stunts on a motocross bike?" Nintendo asks us in its trailer official blurb.

"If the answer is 'too long,' you won't have to wait to experience these thrills again." Hurrah!

When Excitebike 64 arrives on NSO, it will support local and online multiplayer.

It will join several other Nintendo 64 classics already on the service, including The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, GoldenEye 007, PilotWings 64 (which was announced along with a rather sensual trailer in October last year) and Yoshi's Story, to name just a few.