Eurogamer supporters get free early entry to this month's EGX

EGX is just around the corner, and as a small bonus to all supporters of Eurogamer we're offering free upgrades to an early access ticket for the show. You can find a code to claim on your ReedPop ID page, and if you've already bought a ticket and want to take advantage of the free early access upgrade get in touch and we'll sort you with a refund for your original purchase.

There's some decent games to check out, though if I'm honest I'll mostly be hanging around the Street Fighter 6 booths - plus some fun live shows, with Bertie putting on a pub quiz on the Friday and Saturday evenings while Ian and Zoe have just put their schedule together. I'll even be there myself, so if you want to come and say hello I'm sure you'll find me at The Fox just over the road from the show itself on the Friday and Saturday.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer will be representing on the live stage, while you'll be sure to see a lot of us milling around the show.

It'd be lovely to see a few of you to thank you in person for supporting us, as it means a lot to us! It's coming up to a year since we launched the supporter programme, which has seen the return of regular podcasts, the off-topic features and the weekly newsletter from myself.

Thanks for all your feedback in the recent survey we sent out - we're going through it all at the moment to help guide us through some tweaks here and there, but before we get to that I just wanted to say thanks again for supporting us. Hopefully I might even get the chance to say thanks in person at EGX later this month - or at least give you the opportunity to give me a pasting in Street Fighter 6.