Skip to main content

Long read: The beauty and drama of video games and their clouds

"It's a little bit hard to work out without knowing the altitude of that dragon..."

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Newscast: Will we buy PlayStation 5 Pro?

Hmm... upgrades.

The PlayStation 5 disc console on a white background.
Image credit: Sony / Eurogamer
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on
7 comments

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss the unannounced but widely-expected PlayStation 5 Pro, which looks set to launch later this year.

With the PS5 Pro technical specs now out in the wild, there's been plenty of discussion around what these might mean for PlayStation games running on Sony's cutting-edge hardware. But even with improvements, are we tempted by what is likely to be a £600 upgrade? And how has it been four years since the regular PS5 launched already?

And yet - we are now sitting at the likely mid-point of this console generation. For some, this is the best point to be thinking about console hardware, four years after the generation began and likely around four years from the "proper" next consoles arriving. And there will be those of course still yet to upgrade from PS4 at all. Is the Pro likely to be a tempting next step? Joining me this week to discuss are Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy.

Cover image for YouTube videoNewscast: Will we buy PlayStation 5 Pro?
Newscast: Will we buy PlayStation 5 Pro?Watch on YouTube
Prefer to listen elsewhere? Find us on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Audible and Spotify.

Read this next