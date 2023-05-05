If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Newscast: After Redfall's launch woes, where next for Xbox?

Tom Phillips
This week on the Eurogamer Newscast we discuss the latest headache for Microsoft - Redfall's negative launch reaction - and the eye-opening comments made by Xbox boss Phil Spencer as he subsequently discussed what went wrong.

We also look beyond Redfall at the pressure now on Microsoft to deliver with Starfield, following various first-party delays and disappointments over the past few years. As Xbox takes stock of its progress this console generation, big questions remain over how it competes in the years to come - with some potentially gloomy (for Microsoft) answers.

Joining me to share their thoughts are Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy.

