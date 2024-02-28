Epic Games hacked and data stolen, ransomware group claims

Fortnite maker Epic Games has reportedly suffered a ransomware attack, with almost 200GB of data stolen from the company.

That's according to group behind the alleged attack, Mogilevich, as reported by Cyber Daily. Epic Games is yet to respond.

The hacked data allegedly includes "email, passwords, full name, payment information, source code and many other data" - though it's unclear if this refers to the details of Epic Games employees, customers, or both.

The ransomware group is, unsurprisingly, now trying to extort money for the data to be returned - or to bought by another party - with a deadline of 4th March.

The hackers are yet to post proof of the hack, but reportedly successfully targeted a subsidiary of car manufacturer Nissan last month.

A recent spate of ransomware attacks have seen a number of high-profile video game makers targeted. Most recently that included PlayStation's Spider-Man studio Insomniac, with employee details and development plans posted online when the company refused to pay.

In October last year, European police claimed to have "taken down" the gang of ransomware attackers responsible for 2020's high-profile Capcom hack, which also saw confidential employee information and details on upcoming games posted online.