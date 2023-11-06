If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Embracer second in command leaves after "rough" year to start new project

"I've reached a checkpoint."

A battered and scratched up Lara Croft, with a makeshift bow and snow covered red jacket, in Rise of the Tomb Raider
Image credit: Crystal Dynamics
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Embracer's chief operating officer has left the company, amid a wave of restructuring and studio closures.

Announcing his departure on LinkedIn, Egil Strunke said he had "reached a checkpoint", before adding it was time for a new project.

"Last week I left Embracer Group as COO, and it's with mixed feelings I am parting ways [with] this global company phenomenon, rooted in Karlstad, Sweden," Strunke wrote. "On one hand grateful for having had the chance to work with the one-of-a-kind Lars Wingefors [Embracer's CEO] and all the other AMAZING colleagues (too many to mention!) which I will be sad to leave. On the other hand excited about the opportunities that lie ahead - starting and building my own company: Strunke Games."

Embracer purchased Rise of the Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics last year.

The exec went on to reflect on his time at the company, addressing the tumultuous year Embracer has had.

"Although the last year has been rough, in line with general market changes and industry consolidation, I am positive that Embracer will come out stronger and with a long, bright future ahead of them," Strunke wrote.

Strunke is, of course, referring to the waves of layoffs and studio closures across Embracer's portfolio. After an undisclosed deal, which was reportedly something to do with Saudi investments, was unsuccessful, Embracer was forced to restructure its enterprise.

Egil Strunke shared an image for his new endeavour, Strunke Games, as part of his announcement that he has left Embracer.
Image credit: Strunke Games

This has impacted numerous development teams, including but not limited to Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics and Pinball FX developer Zen Studios.

Meanwhile, in August, Embracer revealed it would be shutting down Saints Row developer Volition Games "effective immediately".

This news followed a disappointing critical and commercial reception for 2022's Volition-developed Saints Row reboot.

In the run up to Volition's closure, Embracer admitted its reboot did "not meet the full expectations and left the fanbase partially polarised", having previously said it had hoped the game would have received a "greater reception" than it ultimately did.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered

Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Action Adventure Aspyr Nintendo Switch
About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments