Embracer second in command leaves after "rough" year to start new project

Embracer's chief operating officer has left the company, amid a wave of restructuring and studio closures.

Announcing his departure on LinkedIn, Egil Strunke said he had "reached a checkpoint", before adding it was time for a new project.

"Last week I left Embracer Group as COO, and it's with mixed feelings I am parting ways [with] this global company phenomenon, rooted in Karlstad, Sweden," Strunke wrote. "On one hand grateful for having had the chance to work with the one-of-a-kind Lars Wingefors [Embracer's CEO] and all the other AMAZING colleagues (too many to mention!) which I will be sad to leave. On the other hand excited about the opportunities that lie ahead - starting and building my own company: Strunke Games."

Embracer purchased Rise of the Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics last year.

The exec went on to reflect on his time at the company, addressing the tumultuous year Embracer has had.

"Although the last year has been rough, in line with general market changes and industry consolidation, I am positive that Embracer will come out stronger and with a long, bright future ahead of them," Strunke wrote.

Strunke is, of course, referring to the waves of layoffs and studio closures across Embracer's portfolio. After an undisclosed deal, which was reportedly something to do with Saudi investments, was unsuccessful, Embracer was forced to restructure its enterprise.

Image credit: Strunke Games

This has impacted numerous development teams, including but not limited to Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics and Pinball FX developer Zen Studios.

Meanwhile, in August, Embracer revealed it would be shutting down Saints Row developer Volition Games "effective immediately".

This news followed a disappointing critical and commercial reception for 2022's Volition-developed Saints Row reboot.

In the run up to Volition's closure, Embracer admitted its reboot did "not meet the full expectations and left the fanbase partially polarised", having previously said it had hoped the game would have received a "greater reception" than it ultimately did.