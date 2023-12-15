If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Embracer layoff streak continues, with 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks latest to be affected

"For Christmas this year, I got laid off!"

Character artwork by Lars Bundvad-Åmodt showing a female figure in black clothing with skeletal accents
Image credit: Lars Bundvad-Åmodt
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks are the latest studios to be affected by Embracer's restructuring program.

While Embracer is yet to publicly comment on these particular layoffs, Eurogamer understands the news to be accurate, while several team members have said they have been affected.

Newscast: Why are there so many games industry layoffs?

3D Realms founder Scott Miller shared his sadness on X (formerly Twitter). "Several sources have told me this bad news... Sorry to hear about another drop of the axe by Embracer Group, this time landing on Danish 3D Realm," he wrote.

"A lot of people, including core devs, will be looking for work asap. Hopefully they land jobs soon. This one hits me hard because I worked with the new 3DR from 2014 up until when they were bought out by Embracer 2.5 yrs ago."

Others have also shared news of Embracer's most recent wave of redundancies. "For Christmas this year, I got laid off!" shared level and sound designer Michael Markie.

Lead character artist Lars Bundvad-Åmodt, whose work you can see in the header image of this article, is also one of the many seemingly affected, posting: "Bad news times".

Embracer acquired 3D Realms and Slipgate in 2021. Earlier this year, the Swedish conglomerate announced a "comprehensive restructuring program", which it said would result in studio closures, project cancellations and job losses. This restructuring was reportedly necessary after a proposed $2bn partnership collapsed.

In the time since, multiple studios have been impacted, including the likes of Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics, Pinball FX developer Zen Studios and many more. In November, Embracer co-founder and CEO Lars Wingefors confirmed 900 employees were laid off in the past financial quarter, representing five percent of the workforce.

Also last month, Embracer's then chief operating officer announced he was leaving the company. Egil Strunke said he had "reached a checkpoint" in his career, adding it had been a "rough" year for Embracer.

Eurogamer has asked Embracer for further comment on its most recent layoffs.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Related topics
Embracer Embracer Group Layoffs Nintendo Switch PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments