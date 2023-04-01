If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EGX Full-Ride Fund is raising money to enable low-income and marginalised game developers get to EGX 2023

"The games industry must be open to all."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

EGX Full-Ride Fund is offering bursaries to enable UK-based, low-income and marginalised game developers to attend EGX 2023.

The campaign - which has no official connection with EGX or its organisers and was set up by "working class lad and formerly low-income member of the games industry", Dan Ahern - hopes to "fully fund" five game developers to travel from anywhere in the UK to attend EGX, as well as cover accommodation and subsistence costs, too.

It has already exceeded its original £4900 target.

Watch on YouTube
10 MORE Exciting Games We CAN'T WAIT To Play In 2023 - AS SUGGESTED BY YOU!

"People from these groups are often unable to attend expensive industry events, let alone the rising costs of transport and accommodation," Adhern explains. "Games industry events can be hugely beneficial for career growth, and until the industry collectively works together to make them more affordable, the onus is on those of us who are in a position of financial and social privilege to do what we can to bridge that gap.

The scheme was inspired by Into Games' recent UK Games Events Bursary Scheme which similarly raised funds to provide tickets for care leavers and people with a low income.

Adhern is also "currently reaching out to studios and companies" to see if they're willing or able to make a financial contribution to the bursary scheme.

For more information or to donate to the fund, head on over to the EGX Full-Ride Fund 2023's JustGiving page.

"I want to use my privilege to help those who may not be as lucky as I am, to give them the best possible chance to succeed in this industry without financial or logistical barriers stopping them from doing so," Ahern adds. "The games industry must be open to all."

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch