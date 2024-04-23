EGX and MCM team up for London 2024 dates

This year's EGX - the UK's biggest gaming event run by Eurogamer's current owner Reedpop - will take place as a joint shindig with MCM Comic Con, with both expos co-habiting at ExCeL London from Friday 25th to Sunday 27th October.

On the EGX side, you should expect the usual mix of upcoming and classic games to play, and developers to hear from. On the MCM side, it'll be a similar vibe, but centered around wider pop culture - with past shows welcoming all manner of Marvel, Game of Thrones and Dungeons & Dragons stars as guests.

TikTok will return as EGX headline partner this year, and will provide oppurtunities for fans to meet some of the best and brightest creators on the platform.

Both shows have regularly found home at London's ExCeL in the past, often within weekends of each other. This year is the first time they will run at the same time - and with entry into both shows available with a single pass. Tickets go on sale next month, on 27th May.