E3 2024 in doubt, as organiser exits and location abandoned

The owner of E3, the video game industry's most important annual showcase, has confirmed it currently has no organiser or location to hold the show in 2024.

Reedpop, the owner of events such as PAX, EGX and websites such as Eurogamer.net, has now said it will not work on future iterations of E3, after previously partnering with the ESA to relaunch the show this year.

The ESA has also informed the Los Angeles Convention Centre, E3's long-held home, it will not turn up there in 2024.

Eurogamer sister site GamesIndustry.biz reported today that it understands the ESA is now looking to 2025 for a "complete reinvention" of the show.

Reedpop had previously signed a multi-year deal to organise E3, beginning this year. But plans for the show ultimately fell through, with the show cancelled by "mutual decision".

"While the reach of E3 remains unmatched in our industry, we are continuing to explore how we can evolve it to best serve the video game industry and are evaluating every aspect of the event, from format to location," ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said.

"We are committed to our role as a convenor for the industry and look forward to sharing news about E3 in the coming months."