If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dying Light developer teases fantasy RPG

Story-focused, with an "exotic open world".

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Techland's fantasy RPG.

Dead Island and Dying Light developer Techland has issued a small tease for its upcoming "exotic" open-world fantasy role-playing game.

Writing on Twitter today, Techland described the project as a "narrative-driven fantasy epic with an exotic open world ready to be explored".

Artwork shows a human holding onto the branches of an enormous tree, overlooking a fantasy landscape and a sky filled with a ripped-apart moon. A few creatures are also shown - what looks like parrots and a lemur.

Watch on YouTube
Techland has been busy with its popular Dying Light franchise.

"We strive to create a compelling story-focused AAA title that combines and refines the best aspects of gameplay that Techland is known for," the studio continued. Huh - I wonder which those might be?

If the project sounds familiar, then well done you - it has been mentioned before, but not for a number of years.

Back in 2016, Techland confirmed it was making an open-world fantasy title with RPG elements "maybe in a slightly bigger sense than Dying Light," the studio's boss Paweł Marchewka told Eurogamer at the time. "[But] it's RPG elements rather than RPG game."

At the time, Techland said it planned for the project to feature co-op multiplayer and single-player.

We've heard little more of the project since - though of course, Techland has been kept busy updating the extremely popular Dying Light, as well as launching its sequel.

There's no word just yet on when Techland's project will materialise - or even be discussed in more detail.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch