Dragon's Dogma 2 has live-action meat

A magick archer from Dragon's Dogma 2 firing an arrow at a distant dragon
Image credit: Capcom
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
8 comments

Capcom has confirmed that yes, the sizzling meat in Dragon's Dogma 2 is real.

While at camps, players can cook up a feast - as is the case with plenty of RPGs these days - but many fans have been speculating as to whether these cooking scenes are real or CGI.

Even PlayStation couldn't make up its mind and launched a poll on social media site X.

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Action Trailer | PS5 GamesWatch on YouTube

In an interview with Japanese site 4Gamer, though, game director Hideaki Itsuno confirmed these scenes are live-action and not CGI (thanks Automaton).

While Itsuno said it's ok to use expensive CGI to represent meat, the team decided to spend the same amount on real meat after discussing for several months what's so interesting about camping.

Each type of meat in the game has its own video when grilled, too.

The meat scenes speak to the detail Itsuno and the development team have instilled into the open world of Dragon's Dogma 2.

It's also full of emergent gameplay, as our Eurogamer Dragon's Dogma 2 preview can attest to. But are the Isekai rumours true?

Dragon's Dogma 2 releases on 22nd March across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. My tummy is already rumbling in anticipation.

