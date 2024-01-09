Don't miss out on this fantastic discount on a PS5 Slim Disc console

We're still fresh in the New Year, and eBay has a new discount code to start the year off. The new eBay promo code can take 15 per cent off your purchase up to £75, and it can be used to score a new PS5 Slim disc console for less.

Right now on ShopTo's eBay outlet, the PS5 slim disc console is listed slightly over RRP at £512.85, but if you use the discount code "JANJOY15" you can take that number down to £437.85 which is a £42.14 cheaper than its normal price:

It looks like the Digital version of the slim console has sold out since this discount code arrived, so we expect that the stock for the disc console will go out of stock on the ShopTo eBay soon too.

If you're looking to get a new PS5 console, the first place we put updates on discounts and stock changes is on our PS5 stock checker page so head over there and bookmark it for the future.

You can also get notified when we've written a new deals article by following the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags down below, and by following the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we post the best deals we spot throughout the week.