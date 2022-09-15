Discord update adds forum channels to community servers

Forum channels have been added to Discord's community servers.

This new feature will allow users to create "dedicated spaces for each new topic of discussion," Discord explains.

"You'll be able to see everything people are chatting about before you jump in, allowing you to engage in an existing discussion - or start a new one - without worrying about breaking up or getting in the way of other ongoing conversations."

You can see a little preview of this feature thanks to the video above.

Those running any community servers will be able to add as many of these new forum channels as they see fit.

All discussions on these channels will be "contained in posts", which Discord says will make it "easier to jump in on an existing one (or start a new one) without worrying about your message getting buried!"

For those interested in getting a new forum set up for yourself, you will need to head over to the channel list on your Discord server and hover over "channel category". Then, a little + icon should appear. You will then see the option to "Create Channel".

From here, select "Forum" and decide what you want to call it. After that, all you will need to do is hit "Create Channel" and you're away.