Yes, the Xbox Series S toaster is real, and it's £30 from Currys

Remember that Xbox Series S toaster article EG wrote about last year? Well, if you've been keeping an eye out, the Xbox lineup of appliances has grown in the last couple of weeks from just the Xbox Series X mini fridge to now include that very item. Yes, you heard me right - there's now a fully-fledged Xbox Series S toaster, and it's £30 from Amazon.

This isn't actually the first time that a manufacturer has waded in on the kitchen appliance market, as Razer performed an April Fool a few years ago with a Razer toaster, but that was indeed a gag. However, this Series S toaster is real. It's a single wide slot and can actually take physical items inside, unlike the all-digital console, and given the width, it can do more than just conventional bread - I'm talking bagels, crumpets, English muffins - the whole shebang. YOu also get a Defrost setting for frozen items, and a specfic setting for bagels, too. There's also a removable crumb tray and anti-jam function - this is, after all, a toaster.

The Series S toaster also has 6 different browning levels so you can choose the level of done-ness for your toast, while each piece of bread will be emblazoned with the Xbox logo. It reminds me of that old episode of the Big Bang Theory where Sheldon makes Cylon toast - that too was an actual appliance, with a limited edition of 2000 being made back in 2009. Nonetheless, if you've ever wanted your breakfast, lunch or dinner to feature the Xbox logo, then this gives you a prime opportunity. The Series S Toaster also comes with a small LED countdown timer so you know when your food is done. This is actually the most useful thing about this whole toaster - many similar-priced cheaper toasters don't come with that, and you're simply left guessing. My veteran 4-slot Breville one simply isn't up to standard.

Alright, this is a bit of a gag gift, but it is quite hilarious to think that someone actually had enough faith in this idea to manufacture it. If you've ever wanted a Series S toaster, your prayers have been answered. I'm now expecting a full range of Microsoft applicances here - perhaps a Clippy egg timer to tell you when your eggs are done?