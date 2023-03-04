Here's that Xbox Series S toaster you've always wanted
Does the anti-jam function mean you can only use marmalade, though?
Images of an Xbox Series S-themed toaster have popped up online.
That's right; if you're looking for more branded kitchen merchandise to go alongside your neon-green Xbox Series X mini-fridge, images of a "Series S Toaster" have appeared on a French website.
As spotted by GyoJvbfr and XboxSquad.fr (thanks, Windows Central), it looks as though the toaster is set to release later this year, but is currently available to pre-order for residents of France and Belgium.
Reportedly a fully-licensed product - albeit one neither Xbox nor Microsoft has officially announced as yet - the toaster will allegedly set you back a chunky £53/€60 (excluding delivery) and features two bread slots, 1-6 browning settings, anti-jam function, and anti-slip feet. Oh, and it looks just like a Series S, of course.
Fan de #XBOX ?— Gyo Jvfr (@GyoJvfr) March 3, 2023
Sortez vos carnet de cheque, il semblerait que le succès du frigo Xbox Séries X ai donné des idées...
- en précommande à 60€ pic.twitter.com/maJPCaVgiT
Other merchandise rumoured to be on the way includes storage boxes, a pen holder, a tool box, mouse pads, and a range of kitchenware, including crockery, ramen bowls, and bottle openers.
If true, there's also a very snazzy 14-inch Halo Energy Sword lamp on the way, too… but it also may all be a very elaborate - if a tad early - April Fools joke. Guess we'll find out eventually, eh?
If you're looking to knock together some gaming-inspired snacks to go alongside your snazzy new toaster, don't forget that a Five Nights at Freddy's cookbook is set to release in September 2023.
The official Five Night at Freddy's Cookbook features 40+ recipes for just the type of tucker you'd expect at the Pizzaplex, including Fredbear's Pepperoni X-Press, Chica's Ultimate Thai Chicken Burger, Foxy's Fruity Cove Cooler, and El Chip's Fully Loaded Tortillas.