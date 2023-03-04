If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's that Xbox Series S toaster you've always wanted

Does the anti-jam function mean you can only use marmalade, though?

Images of an Xbox Series S-themed toaster have popped up online.

That's right; if you're looking for more branded kitchen merchandise to go alongside your neon-green Xbox Series X mini-fridge, images of a "Series S Toaster" have appeared on a French website.

Newscast: Where does Microsoft go next to get its Activision Blizzard deal done?

As spotted by GyoJvbfr and XboxSquad.fr (thanks, Windows Central), it looks as though the toaster is set to release later this year, but is currently available to pre-order for residents of France and Belgium.

Reportedly a fully-licensed product - albeit one neither Xbox nor Microsoft has officially announced as yet - the toaster will allegedly set you back a chunky £53/€60 (excluding delivery) and features two bread slots, 1-6 browning settings, anti-jam function, and anti-slip feet. Oh, and it looks just like a Series S, of course.

Other merchandise rumoured to be on the way includes storage boxes, a pen holder, a tool box, mouse pads, and a range of kitchenware, including crockery, ramen bowls, and bottle openers.

If true, there's also a very snazzy 14-inch Halo Energy Sword lamp on the way, too… but it also may all be a very elaborate - if a tad early - April Fools joke. Guess we'll find out eventually, eh?

If you're looking to knock together some gaming-inspired snacks to go alongside your snazzy new toaster, don't forget that a Five Nights at Freddy's cookbook is set to release in September 2023.

The official Five Night at Freddy's Cookbook features 40+ recipes for just the type of tucker you'd expect at the Pizzaplex, including Fredbear's Pepperoni X-Press, Chica's Ultimate Thai Chicken Burger, Foxy's Fruity Cove Cooler, and El Chip's Fully Loaded Tortillas.

