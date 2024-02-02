This recertified 16TB (!) WD Elements Desktop drive is down to a bargain price from WD

Data hoarders of the world unite - if you're in need of a massive capacity desktop HDD for storing an awful lot of stuff, I may well have the deal for you. Western Digital currently has this huge 16TB external drive in stock for £190, which is quite the incredible price. That works out to £11.80 per terabyte of storage, which is one of the best prices we've seen in recent months.

Before I go any further, I should say this is a Recertified drive, according to WD's own standards. According to them, this means it's a drive that may be a customer return and may be repaired. They're all tested to meet Western Digital's quality standards, but may have some small signs of wear. From my personal experience, the handful of HDDs I've bought from Western Digital as Recertified in the past have all been virtually new, so I've recommended them as a place to purchase for a good while.

The big thing with this drive is quite simply the size. 16TB is a lot of space, making it an ideal add-on to a NAS for storing a lot of files over network storage on a server. Or, if you're someone who has a lot of high-res media files, whether it's music or video, then you'll be grateful for the large amount of space on offer. You could also conceivably use this WD Elements drive as an external option for storing a burgeoning Steam library on, although load times won't be as snappy as compared to any of the best gaming SSDs - such is the way of the mechanical hard drive.

With that in mind, this drive would also make a handy option for use with either an Xbox Series X or PS5 as a plug-in option for more storage for storing games. Of course, a drop in SSD upgrade is likely to give you a better overall option as you can actually play games from that SSD, as opposed to using your drive as 'cold' storage. In other words, you can use this 16TB HDD like any other external drive you plug in. You can store games on it, but to play them, you'll need to move them over to your console's internal SSD for them to actually be playable.

For those afer a lot of storage space for, in this day and age, peanuts in terms of price, this WD Elements 16TB drive makes for some incredible value for money.