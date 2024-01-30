This Logitech MX Keys combo set makes for an incredible deal with an eBay code

The JANPAY20 discount code has been quite a potent one this past weekend on eBay, with some excellent deals on a range of PC hardware from cases to storage, and more. If you want to add some excellent wireless peripherals to that list, you can, with this fantastic reduction on a pair of marvellous Logitech options - this combo of the Logitech MX Keys Mini & MX Anywhere 3 is down to under £100 from Red Rock UK's eBay store, which is quite the discount. Normally, the MX Keys Mini retails for £90 on its own, while the slightly older MX Anywhere 3 is currently £60 - together, that's £150, making this a rather worthwhile saving for those after some of the best combinations of peripherals for productivity workloads.

The MX Keys Mini is a smart looking keyboard, complete with a space grey metal chassis that's also rather slender and features no deck flex. That colouring also matches up well with modern Space Grey MacBooks, if you're going for a setup that's all one colour, and matches the MX Anywhere 3. Its compact layout gives you more desk space, but cuts out a number pad and navigation cluster - you still get comforts such as arrow keys and an entire function row, making the 65 percent layout here functional. What's also functional is that some important keys here have dual printed with Windows and Mac commands, reinforcing this 'board as one that can be used with both operating systems. The keys here are also backlit evenly with a bright, white glow, which makes this a handy choice for after-dark working.

Inside, the MX Keys Mini utilises scissor actuated keys, as opposed to offering a mechanical keypress. This means it offers an especially snappy and sharp typing experience that anyone who is used to a laptop keyboard will be familiar with. What's especially handy about the individual keys with the MX Keys is that they all feature circular indents to guide your fingers, helping to minimise any typos. Battery life is also pretty good too, with up to five months of use with the backlighting off, or ten days with it on, giving you some solid endurance.

As for the MX Anywhere 3, it's an excellent and more compact wireless mouse that's suitable for a wide range of hand sizes. It features a rubberised coating on the outside, making it soft to the touch, as well as certain contours on the sides to add that little bit of extra flair and support to make it comfortable to use for extended periods. In addition, the MX Anywhere 3 is quite a solidly built mouse, complete with a metal scroll wheel and tactile buttons.

The Anywhere 3 is powered by the same sensor as the renowned MX Master 3, complete with the brand's renowned Darkfield tracking that allows it to work on any surface, including glass. In addition, you also get 4000 DPI to play with, offering you ample sensitivity for office-based duties. Sure, it may not be as much as any of the best gaming mice out there, but it's more than enough for less competitive games or that PowerPoint you've been working on.

For £96, this certainly makes for a potent combination of wireless peripherals to use for office duties, and if you're after a new keyboard and mouse to use, there aren't many better options for the price.