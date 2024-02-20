This huge 20TB Seagate Exos hard drive is down to a great price from Laptops Direct

It's been a little bit of time since I last covered a massive hard drive with an equally sizeable reduction, but lo and behold, another one has appeared. This also marks out the biggest drive I've found at quite the reasonable price. 20TB of storage isn't half an awful lot, but with the lower prices that bulk storage has dropped to in recent months, it makes it a lot more affordable, A case in point therefore is this deal from Laptops Direct on this Seagate Exos X20 20TB drive which can be yours for £286 - that's half off its previous list price.

The fact of the matter is that 20 entire terabytes is a truly ridiculous amount of storage for one person to have, or need, for personal usage. All of my main PC's storage, games and backed up media would cover probably about a quarter of that, so I'd have plenty of room to spare. Dividing the storage up into per-terabyte pricing reveals how solid this deal is - it works out to just shy of £14.30 per TB, which is especially good value, and certainly demonstrates how much cheaper hard drives are than their solid state counterparts.

This is more of an enterprise-grade drive as we mentioned earlier too, being designed to work 24/7 in servers or mainframe systems with large commercial applications where they'll be more than one of these drives, but can still be installed in a personal system or in a NAS too. The fact this is a drive designed for enterprise storage solutions means it's going to be an especially reliable one too. Seagate says this is an even more durable drive than the NAS-oriented IronWolf Pro in equivalent capacity, while its MTBF of 2.5m hours is rather reasonable, too.

It's a model that's garnered good reviews too, such as that from the folks over at StorageReview, who rate the enterprise variant as being one to provide a lower latency compared to other HDDs, as well as noting how beneficial the larger capacity can be. As a result, while it may not be as speedy as any of the best SSDs for gaming, this is a drive that should be able to give you quick access to a shedload of files.

For those after a truly huge hard drive for storing a lot of data on, this Seagate X20 20TB drive deal from Laptops Direct is well worth a look.