This 2TB Crucial P3 Plus can be yours for under £100 from Amazon with a tick-box voucher

We may be entering into a bit of a fiddly time for SSDs as flash prices are set to rise, but we're still seeing some decent deals on SSDs, in capacities big and small. The Crucial P3 Plus 2TB represents a great mid-range PCIe 4.0 option with good speeds and a decent capacity for the price. Currently, with a tick-box voucher on Amazon, you can get it for £99, which works out to 4.5p per GB - not bad at all.

The P3 Plus may be one of Crucial's more affordable NVME SSDs, thanks to its DRAM-less design, but as a PCIe 4.0 drive it's one of their fastest too. Read and write speeds of 5000MB/s and 4200MB/s means it's going to be a handy upgrade to any older solid state drives you have in your system, as well as a game-changing upgrade over any older mechanical hard drives that you may happen to still be using in your PC. What's more, its random read and writes of 680K and 850K IOPS means that the P3 Plus also offers especially quick load times in games, too, if you wanted to run your Steam library from it, for instance. This places it just below the very fastest PCIe 4.0 drives, many of which make for some of the best gaming SSDs out there, which tend to max out around the 1,000K IOPS mark.

As a 2TB drive, you're getting a solid amount of space on offer, and you could use this drive either as a boot drive, or as a storage drive for your games, media and anything else you may wish to store for PC use. When putting this into a PC, you'll just have to be sure you've got a motherboard that supports PCIe 4.0 - to save you the hassle, that's anything from the last three or four years - and you should be golden.

If you're after a solid PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD to slot into your PC to give you a fair bit more sotrage for a reasonable price, this Crucial P3 Plus reduction from Amazon is a solid option.