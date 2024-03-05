This 1TB Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S is to down to a good price from Viking Direct

Discounts on Seagate's Expansion Card for the Xbox Series X/S consoles are quite rare, with the last deal I wrote on one going back to October 2022. Since then, we've seen SSD prices fall down even further for the best SSDs for PS5 and PC gaming, but in the spirit of propreitary storage, Microsoft's options from Seagate and Western Digital have been increasingly stubborn. In the context of previous pricing, it makes this deal from Viking Direct quite a good one. Currently, using code VGB-UK15NEW, you can net yourself quite a handy discount on the 1TB model, which brings it down from £140 to £119.

Adding another terabyte of storage is a handy way of getting more space on your Xbox, especially with lots of AAA titles taking up triple figures of gigabytes on your drive. You'll feel the benefit most with a Series S and its measly 364GB of usable internal storage out of its 512GB stated capacity. You'll also be able to more than double a Series X's storage with its 802GB of usable space on its stated 1TB internal drive. This essentially stops the juggling of uninstalling and reinstalling games if you run out of space, or moving them from an external drive for 'cold' storage to the internal one to play them.

Handily, Microsoft made the Expansion Card a simple drop-in upgrade on both consoles - there's a port marked on the back marked 'Storage Expansion', which you simply slot the card into. It should be instantly recognised, and your Xbox should then take the extra terabyte of capacity into account when displaying the total storage available in the bottom left corner. You can then choose to automatically install games there - or move games between the internal storage and the Expansion Card.

As much as the Expansion Card is a drop-in upgrade for your console, it also goes for other ones, too. This means that you can load it up with games and take it on your travels if you visit someone who has an Xbox Series console and you've got games that they don't have - simply slide the card into the back of their Xbox, and your games should appear there. You do of course also get the full benefits of speedy load times with Xbox Velocity and the powers of Quick Resume, which leaves the game in a suspended state if you enter into another app, and when you go back into the game, you can pick up right where you left off - it's the same as on the internal SSD.

This deal from Viking Direct on the 1TB Seagate Expansion Card is not to be missed, especially if you want to add more space to your Xbox at quite a discount.