The WD Black SN850X 4TB is down to a rather low price from CCL's eBay store with a discount code

For quite a while now, Western Digital's SN850X 4TB SSD has been north of the £300 mark, and has been rarely on discount since Black Friday. With SSD prices on the rise, it got me a little concerned that the days of seeing discounts as good as we saw last year were nearly over. However, I'm pleased to report that with code JANPAY20 from CCL's eBay store, the 4TB SN850X is down to its best price for a couple of months - it's currently £245.

The SN850X makes for one of the fastest and best gaming SSDs out there, with maximum sequential read and write speeds of 7300MB/s and 6600MB/s. Its random performance, a better indicator of real-world game load times, is also intense - up to 1.2M IOPS for reads and 1.1M IOPS for writes. For context, the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs before the SN850x were in the 0.7 to 0.8M IOPS region, making this a significant step forward even compared to other PCIe 4.0 SSDs. The only way to get anything quicker is to go for a PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD, which at the moment are few and far between, as well as being hilariously expensive at this capacity.

With those speeds in mind, the SN850X also smashes Sony's requirements for PS5 SSDs, and this is one of the best options available there, too. You may not get a heatsink on this specific model, but they're a low cost addition to make them fully compatble for use in a PS5 or PS5 Slim. For that purpose, Amazon has this £8 option which we've recommended before. With this, it means the SN850X is fully PS5-proof. The fact also remains you're getting 4TB of storage, giving you a lot of additional space compared to the internal SSD of either the PS5 or PS5 Slim.

If you're after an insanely quick PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for a rather good price these days that also comes in quite a large capacity, this WD Black SN850X deal from CCL's eBay store isn't to be missed with code JANPAY20.