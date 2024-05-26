Chillblast's new range of Edge gaming PCs promise sleek looks and beefy specs

Chillblast has just announced a new range of pre-built gaming PCs that aim to provide good all-round specs, beefy performance and fantastic aesthetics for what are generally decent prices. Named Edge, this range of three new PCs hits the mid-range, upper-mid-range and absolute top end of the market in generally compelling packages that you may well want to consider.

Chillblast Karve

For most people, the Karve (from £1,449.95) is likely to be a good choice, pairing a six core & 12 thread AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, a derivative of one of our favourite budget CPUs with an RTX 4060 Ti to offer a system that should muster 1080p HFR gaming, and push into 1440p. Elsewhere, this PC also doesn't skimp on components with a 240mm AIO for cooling the 5600X, as well as offering a 2TB Crucial P3 Plus inside for storage, which is an excellent PCIe 4.0 SSD in a good capacity, 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and an 80+ Gold-rated Corsair RMe 750W PSU for powering the system. The 4060 Ti inside is also vertically mounted for better aesthetics, which goes hand in hand with the white case that the Karve comes in.

Chillblast Vantage

Going up the price ladder, the Vantage (from £2,029.99) swaps to using a Hyte Y60 case, which is in-keeping with the trendier angle Chillblast is going for with these new PCs, and packs in Intel's marvellous i5-14600K CPU with 14 cores and 20 threads. This is a CPU that, in our testing, offers strong performance in content creation workloads, and while it isn't as impressive as AMD's -X3D chips for gaming, it's still more than competent. This is paired with an RTX 4070 Super, which is the best of Nvidia's Super refresh of cards, and offers fantastic results at 1440p with RT on demanding titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, as we noted in our review. The Vantage uses the same Crucial P3 Plus 2TB NVMe drive, adds in 32GB of DDR5-5600 CL40 RAM, and opts to up the PSU to an 850W 80+ Gold Corsair RMe option. The 14600K is cooled by a 360mm AIO this time, while the 4070 Super is also vertically mounted, too.

Chillblast Verge

And if you're quite frankly insane, then there's the Verge (from £5,709.95), which makes for one of the most ridiculous PCs money can buy today. It goes all-out with its spec sheet, pairing Intel's flagship i9-14900KF and its 24 cores and 32 thread combo with a water cooled RTX 4090. That's no expense spared, then! The 14-900KF is one of the best processors for content creation workloads and offers excellent gaming performance, too, while the RTX 4090 remains unmatched in its power for 4K ray-traced gaming. It maintains the same DDR5-5600 CL40 RAM as the Vantage, but doubles the capacity to 64GB, and upgrades the SSD to a 2TB Kingston Fury Renegade option, which offers quicker reads and writes and better random speeds than the Crucial P3 Plus, making it an excellent choice for intensive workloads. Moreover, the Verge also comes with a custom water loop with a 360mm radiator, as well as a beefy 1000W 80+ Gold rated Corsair RMe PSU. It also provides a trendy Hyte Y60 case, complete with a screen on the corner side panel so you can check vital temperatures and system utilisation, or display silly messages - whatever floats your boat.

So, there you have it - that's Chillblast's new range of Edge gaming PCs, which are some fantastic looking choices if you want a new PC for content creation or gaming workloads without the hassle or frightening experience of building a high-spec one yourself.