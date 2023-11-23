Upgrade your PC build with these discounted 64GB and 96GB Crucial Pro RAM sticks from Amazon

We're only a day away from Black Friday 2023, and before a whole wave of gaming deals and more that is sure to pop up tomorrow, we're covering as many of the best offers we can find.

One find we've picked up on is a deal on huge DDR4 and DDR5 RAM kits that is sure to appeal to content creators invested in streaming, video editing, or generally just anyone who needs high amounts of PC memory for demanding tasks.

Right now at Amazon, you can get a 64GB DDR4 dual-channel kit or 96GB DDR4 dual-channel kit from Crucial at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen for these capacities, at $87.99 and $176.99 respectively.

It's worth noting out the gate that the amounts of RAM these contain is generally overkill if you're looking solely for gaming, and as mentioned, is best suited to anyone carrying out intensive tasks on their PC, whether rendering videos, 3D modelling, scientific computing, etc. If that's what you're into though, there's great value here.

When choosing versus DDR5 and DDR4 RAM, the option you go for will ultimately depend on your system's compatibility - more specifically what your CPU and motherboard work with. Older CPUs, like Ryzen models up to Ryzen 5000 and Intel models up to the 11th-gen, DDR4 is the only option for your system. For newer CPUs like AMD's Ryzen 7000, DDR5 becomes the only choice, while on the Intel side both DDR4 and DDR5 are supported on 12th to 14th-gen Core CPUs - so you'll need to check your motherboard model on Google to see if you've got a DDR4 or DDR5 motherboard and choose accordingly.

As for the RAM kits themselves, the 96GB DDR5 kit is the faster option thanks to its higher memory speed of 5600MT/s, though it'll happily run at slower 5200MT/s and 4800MT/s speeds as well. The DDR4 3200MT/s kit is also competitive for its category, hitting the price/performance sweet spot for these older CPUs.

Generally though, there's not too much room to go wrong with either of these, particularly if you're in the market for RAM that can sustain intensive workloads. All you need to do is check your motherboard's compatibility and you'll be good to go.

If you're looking for more Black Friday 2023 deals, be sure to keep a lookout across the website, and if it's gaming deals you're looking for specifically, we have plenty of those across various hubs and invidual posts, all of which we'll be continuously adding to and updating throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period.