This Thrustmaster Xbox controller with swappable sticks is just $37 from Amazon

Xbox controllers can come in all shapes and sizes, and usually things that are a little more adventurous and customisable than the standard Xbox Series X/S controller can cost an arm and a leg. However, this Amazon deal on the Thrustmaster eSwap S goes against the grain, offering a comfortable chassis with the powers of swappable thumbsticks for just $37.

Yes, it is wired, and in 2023, you'd think we'd be past the fun of wired controllers. However, they do still have a place, offering a pretty much nailed on zero latency connection, compared to wireless options that have the potential for latency and interference. This also looks to be a comfortable controller, with a plastic chassis that features a patterned finish all-around which should make it good to use in-hand, and also looks good too.

The big thing with the Thrustmaster eSwap S, though, as the name suggests, is that it comes with swappable thumb-stick modules. Customisable controllers, such as the Scuf Instinct Pro I use with my Xbox Series X and the Xbox Elite Series 2, cost a naffing fortune, but the eSwap S offers similar levels of functionality for a fraction of the cost. You can take out the thumb-stick modules at will, and swap them over, as they're hotswappable. Although it may not be in the place that Thrustmaster recommends, you can also swap in the licenced eSwap X Forza wheel module ($30) onto the eSwap S that they bundle with their eSwap XR Pro controller, which is significantly more expensive than the eSwap S. It's a handy addition for those playing racing games.

As well as having the ability to change the thumbstick modules at will, the eSwap S also has lockable triggers if you want even snappier inputs. That's particularly handy for FPS titles where you need the fastest finger first, while it also comes with some convenient buttons around the back of the controller to give you even more functionality. Thrustmaster has also bundled in some mechanical buttons, which they say are even quicker than the standard membrane buttons, complete with a shorter travel of 0.3mm for snappier inputs.

This Thrustmaster eSwap S is an excellent wired controller for PC or Xbox Series X/S, giving you a lot of customisation, a comfortable frame and some good looks for an excellent price, especially with this Amazon deal in mind.