Pick up Intel's great value A770 graphics card for £202 thanks to an Ebay code

The release of Intel's Arc A770 last year came as a bit of a pleasant surprise, as it gave a genuinely solid alternative to Nvidia's RTX 3060 and AMD's RX 6600 XT in the mid-range £300ish market. It's a card we don't see discounts on too often, but this AsRock 8GB model is now available for £202 using code WOW10 at Ebuyer's Ebay outlet. That's one of the best deals we've seen on a mid-range card so far this year, way beyond the £272 deal we found in March, and well worth considering.

The A770 16GB proved to be a fantastic performer for 1080p gaming, with our original review noting performance between the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti, meaning Intel's budget oriented GPU is certainly in good company. What's more, it also pulled out a significant lead in RT titles over AMD's own affordable choice, the RX 6600 XT. If we're talking about raw numbers, the A770 in the likes of Doom Eternal was able to pull ahead of the 3060 with a result of 204fps against the 3060's 168fps, while it tied in Shadow of The Tomb Raider with a result of 128fps. Intel's drivers have improved significantly since release too - we've even seen a new driver release in a selection of DirectX 11 titles by an average of 19 percent - so you may find even better results in your own testing despite the smaller 8GB VRAM allocation on this model - which we found wasn't an issue when testing the 8GB-equipped A750.

The A770 isn't just a solid performer for gaming, but also for content creation, too. This is through its support for AVI encoding, which is only found on AMD and Nvidia's (considerably more expensive) latest generation graphics cards. The advantage of the AVI codec is that it offers much higher quality outputs at the same bitrate as others, which is a surefire advantage for video production and consumption. You also get DisplayPort 2.0, something not even included on Nvidia's RTX 4090. In looking at this AsRock card specifically, it's an especially good looking card with a triple-fan cooler and black shroud helping it to look especially mean, alongside a smattering of colour on the card's frame. If you're someone wanting to grab a GPU that's not going to draw too much attention to itself in your rig, this could be the one for you.

Before I go, it's important to note there is a bit of a major caveat with the Arc A770. If you have a PC that doesn't support Resizable BAR, then you'll be hit with a pretty significant performance penalty, meaning that the A770 is a good buy only for more modern systems. You may wish to look for Nvidia and AMD's alternatives if you're slotting this card into older systems and upgrading their graphics.

£202, with the WOW10 discount code in mind, for this AsRock Intel Arc A770 8GB model really is a fantastic deal, and offers you a good GPU that will work well in a mid-range modern system for some especially reasonable money.