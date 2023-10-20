This 1TB Seagate Firecuda 530 NVMe SSD is down to just £57 from Very

Quick PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs ideal for both PS5 and PC have experienced hefty price cuts in recent months. For instance, this Seagate Firecuda 530 1TB option one of the quickest out there, and today it's down to just £57 from Very.

With read and write speeds of 7300MB/s and 6000MB/s respectively, this is one of the fastest drives available for PS5, and therefore one of the best PS5 SSDs out there. Its random speeds, a better indicator of OS and game load time performance, are also incredible - 800K IOPS for reads and 1000K IOPS for writes. This puts it amongst the fastest SSDs ever produced, and make it an incredible performer at basically any task from content creation to gaming, giving you especially quick access to all the files you need.

It should therefore be no surprise that the Firecuda 530 also smashes Sony's requirements for PS5 SSDS, too, apart from one small thing. You don't get a heatsink, which Sony recommends. However, this is an easy fix - Amazon has this £8 option, which we've recommended in the past. It's an inexpensive way of making a powerful drive such as this Firecuda 530 1TB fully compliant with Sony's requirements.

Alternatively, you can pick up the 'official' heatsink variant for £66 from Ebuyer at the moment. What's more, as a 1TB drive, it also more than doubles the existing 666GB usable capacity of a PS5 and exactly doubles that of the PS5 Slim.

In addition, there's nothng stopping you from using this drive in a PC, as long as you've got a PCIe 4.0 compatible motherboard, which includes pretty much everything made in the last three years - including newer AMD B650 boards and Intel Z590/B650 boards and their successors. You can search online with the name of your motherboard and "PCIe 4.0" to find out for sure.

All things considered, £57 for such a capable PCIe 4.0 NVMe drive as this Seagate Firecuda 530 1TB is a great price. If you're after a quick drive for your PS5 or PC, this is one to consider.