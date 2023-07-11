These DF-recommended Q Acoustics speakers are $375 from Amazon for Prime Day

This is a really easy sell - Q Acoustics' excellent M20 HD wireless speaker system is down to $375 at Amazon USA for Prime Day, giving you the chance to pick up a set of fantastic wireless speakers for less.

I say these are an easy sell quite simply for one reason - I use these speakers most days as part of my PC setup. The M20 HDs may be a bit big for those of you with smaller desks, but you can certainly use them on larger desks, as well as in your front room, paired with a television for instance. The ones I use are in the black, although that colourway isn't on sale on Amazon - you'll be able to rock the walnut variant, as well as the white, giving you the choice. In addition, the M20 HDs are wonderfully well-built and reassuringly sturdy, as well as featuring a vast array of inputs with everything from RCA line-in to a headphone jack, and more besides, giving you a fair amount of options for connectivity.

My review also noted that the audio quality out of the M20 HD constituted a rich and detailed sound with an excellent soundstage, as well as a smooth mid-range, making them a fab choice for a wide variety of sources. This was also proven in games such as Forza Horizon 5, with the M20 HD aiding in offering a rather cinematic gaming experience in a favourite title of mine The vast array of connectivity also extends into Bluetooth, making these speakers a solid choice if you also don't want to connect things via good-old cables. Pairing was especially easy, and you can be up and running with your favourite tunes in no time at all.

Q Acoustics is also kind enough to provide a remote control in the box, unlike some other speakers I've tested, giving you some added convenience. What's more, they also provide foam bungs, which you can place in the back of the speakers to offer a less rumbly low-end response if you place them against a wall. It's the little things that count here, as well as how excellent these speakers are in a general sense.

If you're in the market for a new set of speakers to use with a variety of sources, and you want to snag them with a handy discount, these Q Acoustics M20 HDs for $375 for Amazon for Prime Day make for an amazing choice.