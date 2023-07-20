Corsair's MP600 Pro LPX 2TB SSD is ideal for PC and PS5 and costs just £113

Corsair's MP600 Pro LPX is a top-tier SSD that ranks amongst our favourites for PS5 and PC alike, and it's discounted today to an almost preposterous £113 - which works out to an wild price of 5.6p per GB. For context, the same drive cost £145 earlier this month, making it a substantial discount.

This becomes even more evident when looking at its speeds - up to 7100MB/s for reads and 6800MB/s for writes, which is significantly over the recommended 5500MB/s threshold from Sony themselves. What's more, its random performance figures of up to 1M IOPS should make game load times incredibly fast, so you've got less time sitting around, and can spend more time indulging in your favourite titles.

PS5 users can also rejoice in the fact that this Corsair SSD also comes with a pre-installed low-profile aluminium heatsink that means it's a drop-in upgrade for PS5 and most PCs too. To take advantage of its full speeds, you'll need a compatible PCIe 4.0 motherboard of course - which includes most options from the past three or four years.

There's also the simple fact that you get 2TB of storage here, which basically adds over four times the amount of usable storage on the standard 825GB internal SSD on your PS5, 666GB of which is usable. This provides you with a total of 2.66TB of usable storage to use with your PS5, and considering the burgeoning size of modern AAA games, you'll be glad you got the extra storage.

If you're in need of some extra storage for PS5 games, this Corsair MP600 Pro LPX should be a properly solid choice, especially considering it has dropped to an insane price.