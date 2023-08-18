The brand new Logitech MX Anywhere 3S can be yours for £68 from Amazon

Logitech's Anywhere 3S is a clever office-focused wireless mouse that incorporates some of the best features of the MX Master series in a lighter, more compact design that's a better fit for smaller hands or use on the go. The 3S is a big upgrade internally over the older MX Anywhere 3, and today this new model is down to £68 at Amazon UK.

The Anywhere 3S is comfortable to use as it features a rubberised soft-touch coating with contours on the sides to add extra support and top-end build quality. Its metal scroll wheel offers a precise line-by-line mode with notched, tactile feedback, as well as a smooth-gliding free-scrolling mode ideal for zooming through long documents or web pages.

However, from this point onwards, it's where the similiarities between the Anywhere 3S and its predecessor end. The MX Anywhere 3S's first big upgrade lies with its dampened buttons that are a hell of a lot quieter than the older model, while remaining pretty tactile, too. Its Darkfield high precision sensor has also been doubled in sensitivity, so now the MX Anywhere 3S brings with 8000 DPI, which is plenty for office duties - though the 125Hz update rate isn't sufficient for fast-paced gaming, so we'd suggest using a dedicated gaming mouse instead. The MX Master 3S I use day to day also has the same sensor inside, and it's a joy to use for office tasks, and I've used the Anywhere 3S too, and it too makes for a fantastic mouse for office duties.

There has also been a major upgrade in the form of connectivity, too. The MX Anywhere 3S may only be able to connect over Bluetooth out of the box, but it is also compatible with the Logi Bolt receiver which the brand introduced with its first MX peripherals refresh last year. This works over Bluetooth Low Energy as opposed to 2.4GHz, supposedly offering a more secure and reliable connection. The Anywhere 3S also retains the ability to work on up to three devices, and switching between them is seamless. With this uprated wireless connectivity, it still retains the same 70 days of battery life, too, giving you some solid endurance in between charges.

As well as all the internal changes, the MX Anywhere 3S also brings with it an entirely new software suite - Logi Options+. As well as offering things like remapping buttons and changing the cursor speed, the MX Anywhere 3S has two more clever tricks up its sleeve. First is its Smart Actions. What this essentially allows you to do is map a button on the MX Anywhere 3S to a multi-stage function. For instance, you could press a button that could open Zoom and Slack in one go. It's a handy feature that can save you valuable time if you're in a rush. As well as Smart Actions, the smarts of Logi Flow also return, allowing you to drag and drop files from one computer to another as long as they're on the same WiFi network and they've both got the Anywhere 3S connected. It's a clever piece of software trickery, and one I use from time to time to transfer files between macOS and Windows machines.

If you're looking for a portable yet high-end office mouse for a good price, then look no further than this fantastic deal on the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S from Amazon.