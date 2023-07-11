The 48-inch LG C2 OLED is down to £799 at John Lewis

It may not be an official Prime Day 2023 deal, but the power of the John Lewis price match is strong. The 48-inch LG C2 OLED is down to £799 at the British retailer, matching the price it was at Amazon earlier today before they sold out. For that, you're getting our top 4K TV recommendation for HDR gaming - as well as a top performer for films, TV, retro games and more.

I picked up the 42-inch C2 a few months back and I've been enjoying it immensely. Take it from me, the images on offer are absolutely sublime, and that's definitely going to carry through to this 48-inch model, which is the next size up. As an OLED, it brings it with those signature inky blacks, as well as vibrant colours and some unrivalled contrast. Combine with this 4K output as well as support for all sorts of HDR formats to accentuate detail in darker scenes and excellent upscaling, and you've got a fantastic telly for everything from movies to games and more.

The C2 also has a slew of excellent features that make it one of the best 4K TVs for gaming bar none. It provides a full complement of HDMI 2.1 ports that are capable of 4K/120Hz output. This is especially handy for those of us with current gen games consoles, or even if you've got a living room PC, and you want to play games on the big screen. What's more, there's also a full selextion fo VRR support with both FreeSync and G-Sync for PC users, as well as HDMI Forum VRR, to ensure a tear and stutter-free gaming experience. LG also bundles in a handy Game Optimiser mode with the C2 which, as the name suggests, will optimise your experience based on the type of game you're playing to give you the best playing experience possible.

The C2's built-in speakers also feature Dolby Atmos smarts to help offer more immerisve audio, and out of the box, they're decent enough. Of course, getting a dedicated set of speakers is going to enhance your audio no end (I've got a Sonos Beam Gen 2 rigged up with my C2), but for a set of speakers inside a TV, the ones in the C2 are perfectly serviceable.

Call it an anti-Prime Day deal all you want, but the fact is that for £799, the 48-inch LG C2 OLED is an amazing television, If you're wanting to get onto the OLED bandwagon for reasonable money, you'll definitely want to take note of this.

