This 48-inch Philips OLED deal is ideal for gaming and suits smaller living rooms

LG is perhaps the most well-known maker of OLED TVs these days, but plenty of folks prefer OLEDs from the likes of Sony or Philips as they're tuned differently and have some unique features. For example, it's easy to recommend this 48-inch Philips OLED707, as it supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, comes with rear ambient lighting and has full console and PC VRR support - all for £850, after a £150 reduction today.

The OLED707 uses an LG OLED panel, meaning at its core you're getting the same great image quality as you'd expect from the LG C1 or B2 OLEDs that have been amongst our best 4K TV for gaming picks for the last year. As you're probably aware, OLEDs are best known for their self-emissive pixels, which can be turned off completely to allow for inky blacks, extremely fast pixel response times and vibrant colours.

This Philips OLED comes with a pair of HDMI 2.1 connections, as LG's B2 OLED does, so you're able to hook up both current-gen premium consoles (PS5 and Series X) or one console and a PC for 4K 120Hz gaming. There's a full complement of VRR support across all platforms, from HDMI Forum VRR for console gamers and AMD FreeSync plus Nvidia G-Sync for PC users to ensure a low input lag, tear-free gaming experience, plus ALLM (auto low latency mode) which automatically reduces input lag when a game is detected.

Support for all three major HDR standards - the Samsung-backed HDR10+, the LG-backed Dolby Vision and the BBC's HLG - means that your TV can accept more advanced metadata, tuning the picture on a per-scene or per-frame basis to maximise the HDR presentation. When it comes to audio, the 48OLED707 bundles support for Dolby Atmos with its built-in speakers. These can't compare to a proper soundbar or speaker setup, but it does produce a wider soundstage and better audio quality than your typical TV speakers.

Some other notable bits here also include the fact this Philips telly runs Android TV, offering a slick, clean and simple OS to work with, as well as the fun of Amblight. Amblight is basically like having RGB for your telly, offering ambient lighting that beams off the back of the TV's casing to the wall behind in the colour and intensity of what's showing on-screen, enhancing the effect of sudden brightness or colour changes and providing a more immersive experience overall. Of course, this is purely optional if it's not your bag.

The Philips 48OLED707 may not be the first option that comes to mind if you're after a capable OLED telly for your front room, but there's no denying it's a solid choice, especially at this discounted price from Currys.