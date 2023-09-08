Take 30% off these solid AKG K92 headphones in the Amazon Warehouse Sale

Sometimes, you don't necessarily have to spend an awful lot of money to get good audio. The world of audiophiles is littered with those spending an absolute fortune on their kit in the search for the best sound. However, you don't need to spend that much, and good audio can be found for reasonable money these days. A case in point for this is this Amazon deal on the solid AKG K92s, which have received a handy 30 percent discount in the Amazon Warehouse sale, bringing them down to £27 or so.

As these are in the Amazon Warehouse sale, they are listed as being 'Used - Like New'. The listing description states they come with damaged packaging, but that's it. They shouldn't be showing any signs of use, nor will there be any cosmetic imperfections on them. The 30 percent discount on offer is only on a handful of pairs of these that Amazon have in the warehouse, so you'll have to be quick if you want them. The discount is also applied at checkout, so it should look something like this (although maybe with a different delivery date):

When AKG launched these more affordable headphones a few years ago, the K92s marked the top of the line, as much as their price here sits below the original retail price of the lower-end K52s. They look the part, with a subtle, champagne-like gold accent to the chassis that complements the black nicely. They also come with a solid self-adjusting headband that should be rather comfortable, while the larger earcups will accommodate your ears nicely. For home listening, it's also handy to know there's a massive 3m cable, too.

As for sonics, the K92s offer a pretty balanced sound, with crisp mids and a solid low-end. This should make them a good choice for games and music alike. In addition, while they are closed back, their soundstage and separation also looks to be pretty decent, helping along that immersion factor, too. They also handle vocals well, although the top-end presentation leaves a little to be desired. Then again, these are cheaper headphones, so some issues can be excused.

The £27 price tag for the K92s in this Amazon Warehouse sale makes them nearly half off their street price elsewhere, making this an incredibly good deal for those wanting some affordable but functional headphones for all manner of music and games.