Save 51% on this powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor from Amazon

Even with the launch of AMD's new flagship Ryzen 7000 series of processors, the fact remains that the previous 5000 series of desktop chips represent some marvellous value for money; in fact, that's perhaps even more so now, as is evidenced by this stormer of a deal on the Ryzen 7 5800X from Amazon.

The Ryzen 7 5800X is, first and foremost, quite the powerful processor, coming with 8 cores and 16 threads, which should make it a formidable choice for both gaming and content creation. A boost clock of 4.7GHz, and a base of 3.8GHz also makes this quite a speeedy chip too, especially under load. The core counts have also doubled compared to the previous Zen 2 based chips, while the processors themselves also don't draw any more power than their predecessors, according to their rated TDPs, which also makes them more efficient.

In our review, we noted the 5800X proved to be a handy choice for content creation, as highlighted within our Cinebench R20 scores which at the time, were the highest we'd ever seen. The single core scores were 18 percent higher than the previous highest Ryzen chip, and 17 percent higher than the equivalent Intel processor, the top performing 10900K. Intriguingly, the 5800X's multi core score in Cinebench also came close to a processor with 50 percent fewer physical cores, and within spitting distance of the i9-10900K, with its 10 cores and 20 threads.

In games at 1080p such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the 5800X is very close to its more powerful brother, the 5900X, and sits with figures 10 percent lower than the Intel 10900K. Interestingly, results are much closer at higher resolutions, such as in Far Cry 5, where the 5800X achieved an average FPS of 78.19; for reference, the 10900K was barely a frame ahead at 79.12.

The Ryzen 7 5800X, as demonstrated from the benchmark results and general price to performance ratio, represents quite the excellent value for money processor, not least if you can pick it up for under half price at Amazon right now.