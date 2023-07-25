This £84 Netac SSD adds 2TB of fast game storage to PS5 or PC

This Netac NV7000-t boasts an integrated heatsink, impressive sequential speeds and a deep discount - making it one of the best value PS5 SSDs we've seen in recent memory. This 2TB drive is now available for just £84 after a 30 percent off voucher is applied on Amazon; for reference, this is a drive that has cost £150 since its release in June.

If the Netac NV7000-t name sounds familiar to you in any way, that's because it's basically the same drive as the normal Netac NV7000 we've covered before, just with the addition of a heatsink and the subtraction of a DRAM cache at a solid £21 less. Even relying on HMB on PCs, this makes it one of the best value gaming SSDs, with sequential speeds that rival the likes of the WD Black SN850x and Samsung's 990 Pro while being £30-£50 cheaper. Specifically, the drive is rated for up to 7300MB/s reads and up to 6700MB/s writes, while 900K IOPS random reads and 700K IOPS random writes are a little behind the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives but still more than sufficient for PS5 and PC gaming.

With the 2TB capacity, you get substantially more game storage on PS5, expanding the total usable space from 666GB to 2.66TB. You're going to therefore be left with over four times more storage than you started with, which is especially handy given that modern AAA games are pushing triple-digits in terms of the amount of GB they'll be taking up on a drive. What's more, for PC use, it provides you with oodles of space for a large Steam library, as well as for an expansive collection of media and local files, too. It's also handy to know that this -t variant also comes with pre-installed heatsink that means it's a drop-in upgrade for PS5 and most PCs too.

PC users, you've just got to make sure that your PC's motherboard supports PCIe 4.0. For anyone who's built a PC in the last three to four years, you should be absolutely golden, but it's worth a quick Google search just to make sure. This is a drive you could use as a game drive for Steam, for more general usage, or, if you want to, you could even use it as a boot drive.

£84 really isn't a lot for such a powerful SSD, especially in such a large capacity, and if you're on the hunt for an amazing value choice, this really is worth a look.