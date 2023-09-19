Grab Logitech's much-loved MX Master 3S mouse for £40 off

For years, I've used a Logitech MX Master mouse of some form. While at university, it was an MX Master 3, but at home for the last year, I've had the up-rated MX Master 3S. Logitech's latest office mouse is a sublime proposition, combining a powerful sensor, potent software, and a comfortable frame. At the moment, it's also been on the receiving end of a solid discount from Amazon, bringing it down from £120 to £80.

Cosmetically, the 3S is no different to the MX Master 3, but that's no bad thing. It offers an excellent, tall frame that raises your hand up, as well as a rubberised soft-touch coating which feels excellent in hand. This is also a weighty mouse, and one that feels rather well-made, too. Its metal scroll wheel offers a precise line-by-line mode with notched, tactile feedback, as well as a smooth-gliding free-scrolling mode ideal for zooming through long documents or web pages.

Internally, however, it's a much different story. The MX Master 3S has seen some major upgrades to make it the absolute king of office mice. The main mouse buttons are dampened, meaning they're an awful lot quieter than the older MX Master 3, while its sensor has also seen its sensitivity double to 8000 DPI. This is plenty for office duties, and makes the MX Master 3S an absolute joy to use. With this in mind, though, this isn't a mouse designed for more than office duties - for more intense uses, we'd suggest looking at any one of the DF-recommended gaming mice we've tested over the years.

Logitech has also upgraded the connectivity options here, moving over to a new type of receiver. As well as working over Bluetooth, it also works over the bundled Logi Bolt receiver. This works over Bluetooth Low Energy as opposed to 2.4GHz, supposedly offering a more secure and reliable connection. The Master 3S also retains the ability to work on up to three devices, and switching between them is seamless. With this uprated wireless connectivity, it still retains the same 70 days of battery life, too, giving you some solid endurance in between charges.

The MX Master 3S is a mouse I can speak of especially highly, and if you're someone who wants to grab an excellent office mouse to use on all manner of devices, this is one of the best you can get, especially with that discount in mind.