Grab some AirPods Pro 2 for John Lewis for £219 right now

The second-generation AirPods Pro truely wireless headphones offer a winning blend of improved noise-cancelling, a warm audio signature and Apple 's trademark convenience for those in the iOS ecosystem. Today, John Lewis knocked £30 off their list price, bringing them down to £219 - the lowest price we've ever seen for these iconic in-ears.

The headline feature with the second-gen AirPods Pro is their improved ANC performance compared to the first model, with Apple claiming that it offers twice as much active noise cancellation this time around. Apple's ANC here is genuinely excellent,, making the AirPods Pro 2 a fantastic pair of earbuds for use on the go, where you can block out unwanted noise from the world around you in order to hone in on what you're listening to, be it music, podcasts, or anything else besides.

The point of audio of course lends itself to a discussion on sound quality, and the AirPods Pro 2 provide a warmer sound profile with extended bass, great accuracy and solid imaging too. However, as with other in-ear headphones the soundstage doesn't compare to on-ear headphones. A lot of the legwork here is done by Apple's new H2 chipset which includes a slew of custom amps and drivers in the name of offering audio that is a major improvement over the original AirPods Pro model. There is also support for Spatial Audio with these buds too, offering a more immersive experience in supported music, as well as in films and TV shows, too.

As well as offering that new H2 chipset for better audio, the second-gen AirPods Pro also brings with it some handy quality of life features compared to the first-gen model with better battery life (up to six hours), and a case that also supports Apple's U1 chip, bringng the powers of the 'Find My' function to your earbuds. The case itself, much like the earbuds, is IPX4 water resistant, meaning they can deal with light water splashes - handy for if the rain comes down or if you're in the gym, deep in a workout.

If it's a set of fantastic wireless earbuds from Apple you're after for an amazing price, then look no further than this excellent deal from John Lewis on the second-gen AirPods Pros.