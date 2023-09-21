Bowers & Wilkins' sublime PX7 S2 wireless headphones are down to £199 from B&W with a code

The launch of Bowers & Wilkins' brand new PX7 Se2 has conveniently forced the price down of the previouse S2 model by a fair amount to their lowest price ever, all thanks to a discount code from B&W themselves. Currently, with code SUMMER2023, you can get a set of stylish wireless noise-cancelling headphones for £70 off, bringing their price to £199.

I've always been a big fan of the way that the PX7 S2 headphones look, with a blend of fabric across the headband and earcups and some matte plastic which offsets the fabric nicely. Combined with this, there are accents of silver or gold across the unit, depending on which colour you pick. They look particularly fetching and almost regal in the dark blue, complete with gold accents, although B&W also sells them in a white/grey and black, if you want something a little more standard. At 307g, these are a tad heavier than Sony's XM4s, and Bose's NC700s, but offer a premium finish and snug clamping force that should provide a good seal for the noise cancelling.

As for their audio quality, the PX7 S2 look to offer a fair amount of low end, while maintaining a sense of clarity in the mid-range. They handle vocals well, and look to provide some excellent detail and precision, too. With these cans, B&W has reverted back to using 40mm drivers, as opposed to the slightly larger ones that were present in the previous model. They're also slightly angled in the name of providing a more direct sound, and allow the PX7 S2 to give audio plenty of width and breathing room with an excellent soundstage.

They also offer some solid noise cancelling, which should be able to block out most noise while you're out and about. There is also a 'Pass Through' mode contained within the B&W app, which allows you to hear what's going around you - think of it as a transparency mode. Combined with this, 30 hours of battery life gives you good endurance, and you can also adjust the EQ easily within the associated app, too.

For a stylish set of wireless noise cancelling headphones at a decent price, you won't want to miss this solid deal on the B&W PX7 S2 with code SUMMER2023.