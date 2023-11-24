Save up to £100 on Logitech peripherals in the UK and up to 50% on in the US for Black Friday 2023

Not to be outdone by Glorious Gaming's deals for Black Friday 2023, Swiss peripheral powerhouse Logitech has a voucher code LOGI23 that nets you some pretty sizable savings on either their mainline products or the gaming-focused G series if you buy at least two products.

With LOGI23 you can get £100 off orders above £350, £50 off when you spend more than £350 and £20 off if you splash out over £120 until the 27th of November.

This is a pretty sweet deal if you are shopping for multiple things at once. More so if you need a complete overhaul or are in the market for all kinds of peripherals - be it keyboards, mice, headphones and sim equipment and you're happy to pledge your Logitech allegiance.

As a pretty premium bundle, you could pick up our wireless pick for the best coding keyboard the G915 TKL, our open-back choice for the best gaming headset the Astro A40 TR and our fourth overall best ultra-light mouse the G Pro X Superlight for only £349.97 after using the voucher.

Of course, there are options such as the Logitech G920 racing wheel and G29 pedal bundle which is usually £379.99 before LOGI23 takes it down to £269.99.

Over in the US, things are a bit different with individual items being reduced such as the Pro X Superlight mouse which is $109.99 down from $159.99. The maximum amount you can save is 50 percent according to the sale. You can also get free G Fits earbuds on orders over $399.

There's also the same G915 TKL keyboard which has had $80 shaven off it's retail asking price.

The deal can't be used in conjunction with any discount codes so what's on offer is the best Logitech has to offer. Such is the case with the $100 that has evaporated from the G920/G29 bundle.

