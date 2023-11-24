Save up to £100 on Logitech peripherals in the UK and up to 50% on in the US for Black Friday 2023
Not to be outdone by Glorious Gaming's deals for Black Friday 2023, Swiss peripheral powerhouse Logitech has a voucher code LOGI23 that nets you some pretty sizable savings on either their mainline products or the gaming-focused G series if you buy at least two products.
Save up to £100 on Logitech G peripherals with discount code LOGI23 till 27th November
Save up to £100 on Logitech peripherals with discount code LOGI23 till 27th November
With LOGI23 you can get £100 off orders above £350, £50 off when you spend more than £350 and £20 off if you splash out over £120 until the 27th of November.
This is a pretty sweet deal if you are shopping for multiple things at once. More so if you need a complete overhaul or are in the market for all kinds of peripherals - be it keyboards, mice, headphones and sim equipment and you're happy to pledge your Logitech allegiance.
As a pretty premium bundle, you could pick up our wireless pick for the best coding keyboard the G915 TKL, our open-back choice for the best gaming headset the Astro A40 TR and our fourth overall best ultra-light mouse the G Pro X Superlight for only £349.97 after using the voucher.
Of course, there are options such as the Logitech G920 racing wheel and G29 pedal bundle which is usually £379.99 before LOGI23 takes it down to £269.99.
Save £100 on the Logitech G920 racing wheel and G29 pedals available for £279.99 (was £379.99) with voucher code LOGI23 till 27th November
Over in the US, things are a bit different with individual items being reduced such as the Pro X Superlight mouse which is $109.99 down from $159.99. The maximum amount you can save is 50 percent according to the sale. You can also get free G Fits earbuds on orders over $399.
The deal can't be used in conjunction with any discount codes so what's on offer is the best Logitech has to offer. Such is the case with the $100 that has evaporated from the G920/G29 bundle.
