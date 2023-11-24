Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Save up to 75% on Glorious Gaming peripherals for Black Friday 2023

Glorious Gaming has some glorious gaming deals.

For our discerning peripheral pals across the pond in the US, Glorious Gaming has some great deals on a range of bundles that feature bespoke mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, some lovely desk pads and more.

Our very own ultra-light mouse aficionado Will Judd put the Glorious Model O mouse as his top pick for the best gaming mouse and the best ultra-light mouse of 2023. The Model O 2 featured here takes things further as it's lighter, features a better sensor and better ergonomics.

Not satisfied with just pointer devices - Glorious makes a mean keyboard too and the GMMK Pro also took our top spot for the best 75 percent mechanical keyboard.

If you want Glorious to cover you for both typing and clicking - you can get either the premium white or black bundle which features the GMMK 2 Compact (US layout), the Model O 2 mouse and the 3XL extended cloth mousepad (which was our best desk pad for speed) for $149.99.

If you're just after a mouse, the white or black mouse bundle will net you the same mouse and an XL cloth mousepad for $49.99.

For the DIYers out there, you can get a barebones bundle of either the GMMK TKL or GMMK Compact for $89.99 and $77.49 respectively. These both come with Glorious' unlubed Panda switches and Black Aura V2 keycaps.

Otherwise, you can check out the myriad products further down the page and get yourself some truly excellent accessories and peripherals on the cheap.

